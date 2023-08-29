Back

PSP says 'no plans' to endorse presidential candidates after its volunteers get emails asking to help Tan Kin Lian

The party said that any member who is endorsing a candidate is doing so in their personal capacity.

Matthias Ang | August 29, 2023, 02:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said it has "no plans" to endorse any presidential candidates, CNA reported.

The PSP was responding to media queries after its volunteers received an email on Aug. 27 night, asking them to sign up as counting agents for presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian.

What did the email say?

The party added that the email was drafted by an individual, without naming the person, and that the piece of communication was not approved.

The email had described the presidential election as a "golden opportunity" to understand voters in multiple constituencies.

In asking volunteers to sign up as counting agents, the email added that this will also help the PSP collect voting data, which is "important for our next General Election."

PSP did not mention how many of its members received the email.

However, it said its newly implemented membership system has been having some "teething problems".

PSP: Members who support any candidate are doing so in their personal capacity

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for the PSP highlighted that its chairman, Tan Cheng Bock, had given his support to Tan Kin Lian's bid in his own personal capacity, as a former candidate in the 2011 presidential election.

The spokesperson said the party supported the principle of the president being independent and non-partisan as a symbol of unity in Singapore.

The party is therefore not endorsing any candidate in the upcoming presidential election, the spokesperson pointed out.

The spokesperson added:

"Any support, by any member, for any candidate is in their own personal capacity.”

Top photo via PSP/Facebook

Tony Leung, 61, denies rumours of affair with Chinese idol Cheng Xiao, 25

Cheng's agency has also refuted the rumours.

August 29, 2023, 02:42 PM

Woodlands preschool teacher, 33, in viral videos to be charged in court for alleged child abuse

She will be charged on Aug. 30, 2023.

August 29, 2023, 02:18 PM

Catching up with friends & no walkovers: Tharman & Ng Kok Song on how they would celebrate if elected president

As we near the endgame.

August 29, 2023, 12:08 PM

Man, 57, dies after M'sia-registered lorry hit him in Jurong West & driver fled scene

The man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away. 

August 29, 2023, 12:01 PM

S'pore youths increasingly cynical, distrustful of govt & would like 'deeper examination' of what has gone wrong: Ng Kok Song

"I respectfully ask you, if you are uncertain, vote for me. Because I will help to restore trust — in our government, in our society," he said.

August 29, 2023, 11:55 AM

NTU study: Watching people eat candy makes you want to eat less candy

It's science.

August 29, 2023, 11:51 AM

Comment: No needles were moved nor minds swayed after 2023 presidential forum

No needle-moving.

August 29, 2023, 11:25 AM

Relying on notes, subtly crossing swords & other observations from live presidential forum

The hour-long forum was broadcast live on CNA on Monday (Aug. 28) night.

August 29, 2023, 01:04 AM

2 S'poreans, 1 PR, aged 56-61, die in car & lorry collision on M'sia road

The car driver, a Singaporean man, 59, survived.

August 29, 2023, 12:33 AM

When 1 finger is wounded, the whole hand feels the pain: Ng Kok Song on importance of a united S'pore

He added that it was important to show empathy towards people of other communities.

August 29, 2023, 12:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.