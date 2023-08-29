PSP says 'no plans' to endorse presidential candidates after its volunteers get emails asking to help Tan Kin Lian

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said it has "no plans" to endorse any presidential candidates, CNA reported.

The PSP was responding to media queries after its volunteers received an email on Aug. 27 night, asking them to sign up as counting agents for presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian.

What did the email say?

The party added that the email was drafted by an individual, without naming the person, and that the piece of communication was not approved.

The email had described the presidential election as a "golden opportunity" to understand voters in multiple constituencies.

In asking volunteers to sign up as counting agents, the email added that this will also help the PSP collect voting data, which is "important for our next General Election."

PSP did not mention how many of its members received the email.

However, it said its newly implemented membership system has been having some "teething problems".

PSP: Members who support any candidate are doing so in their personal capacity

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for the PSP highlighted that its chairman, Tan Cheng Bock, had given his support to Tan Kin Lian's bid in his own personal capacity, as a former candidate in the 2011 presidential election.

The spokesperson said the party supported the principle of the president being independent and non-partisan as a symbol of unity in Singapore.

The party is therefore not endorsing any candidate in the upcoming presidential election, the spokesperson pointed out.

The spokesperson added:

"Any support, by any member, for any candidate is in their own personal capacity.”

