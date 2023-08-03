Back

Driver not interviewed about Leon Perera & Nicole Seah's affair: Pritam Singh

He also confirmed he didn't reveal the informant's identity to Leon Perera.

Keyla Supharta | August 03, 2023, 05:19 PM

Telegram WhatsappWorker's Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh confirmed in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2023, that he did not call the driver of former WP Members of Parliament (MPs) Leon Perera for an interview regarding Perera's affair with Nicole Seah.

The driver was widely reported as an "informant".

PAP MP Vikram Nair questioned Singh why "nothing was done", pointing out that the driver had said in a video that he told Singh and other WP MPs about Perera's "indiscretions".

He further clarified that his question was whether Singh had called the driver for an interview.

He also asked what steps were taken to protect the informant's identity.

Didn't reveal informant's identity: Pritam Singh

Singh said the Workers' Party (WP) had considered the "circumstances in which the driver came forward with information".

He stated that he received "certain information" "after the fact" that the driver had "secured the phone numbers of many WP members and circulated the allegations to many members".

Singh said he approached Perera with the "information that was given to him by the driver".

“I would have expected somebody close to Mr Perera, very close to Mr Perera, to have corroboratory evidence at hand. I would have expected that, especially by him being a driver," Singh said.

Singh then pointed out that a news article suggested that the video that purportedly revealed Perera's affair had been in circulation since 2021.

However, when he asked his Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, no one had seen it.

“There was no corroboratory [evidence] for us to work with and there was no other source. Now, If either of these two criteria came into play, then I think something different would have happened. We would have had to look into the matter more carefully, beyond what Mr. Perera had shared with us.”

Singh also confirmed he didn't reveal the source's identity to Perera but merely showed Perera the information he received.

Nair then asked again if Singh had called the driver up for an interview or asked the driver to collate corroborative evidence.

Singh responded: "The answer is no."

Top image via Leon Perera/Facebook and Nicole Seah 佘雪玲/Facebook.

