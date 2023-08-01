Prince Harry coming to S'pore to play polo at S'pore Polo Club on Aug. 12

Prince Harry will be visiting Singapore to play polo at the Singapore Polo Club on Aug. 12, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex, who is the co-founding Patron of Sentebale, will play in the IPS Handa Polo Cup, which is an annual charity event that raised over £11 million (S$18.8 million) to support Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/ AIDS in southern Africa.

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors," said Prince Harry in a statement by Sentebale.

The second son of the King of England will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Sentebale's ambassador Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry visited Singapore previously in 2017 to play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

During his visit, he broke fast with he local Muslim community at Jamiyah Singapore and spoke to Singaporean youth mentors from Community Health Assessment Team about mental health.

What is Sentebale?

Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The organisation was founded in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. Lesotho is a sovereign enclave in South Africa.

Prince Harry said the annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentable's "vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive".

The funds raised this year at the annual Polo Club will support Sentebale's Clubs and Camps programmes, said Prince Harry in a statement by Sentebal. The programmes provide intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

Top photos via Sentebale & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram