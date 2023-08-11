2 presidential aspirants issue statements in response to writ of election

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election for the 2023 Presidential Election on Aug. 11.

Nomination Day will take place on Aug. 22, while Polling Day will be held on Friday, Sep. 1.

Following the issuance of the writ, potential presidential candidates Ng Kok Song and George Goh have issued statements in response.

Ng said:

"The issuance of the Writ of Election is an important milestone. It reminds us that the institution of the Elected President is anchored in the Constitution of Singapore, and all our efforts should reflect the honour of the office. I am ready for the journey ahead, and I thank all who are supporting me. I will give my best for the privilege of serving all Singaporeans."

As for Goh, his media team stated:

"We are glad that the Writ of Election for the Presidential Election has finally been issued. Mr George Goh has been preparing for this day since 2017. As an independent candidate with no affiliations to any political party, he hopes to be a unifying force for people to form around the office of the President. We now await the next step which is the issuance of Certificates of Eligibility by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC). By law, the PEC must inform applicants of its approval or rejection the day before Nomination Day, on 22 August. We hope that the decision will be made sooner rather than close to the deadline as this would help the eligible candidates prepare properly for the campaign."

Mothership has also reached out to the teams of Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian for their statements.

