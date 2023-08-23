Have you seen a post asking for donations to Tan Kin Lian's presidential campaign? It's a scam.

Have you seen a post soliciting donations on behalf of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian? It's a scam.

A police report has also been made, his campaign team confirmed with Mothership on Aug. 23.

Soliciting donations

The post, which has been circulated on social media, features Tan's campaign poster and a message purportedly written by Tan.

"My campaign team advised me that many supporters wish to make a donation towards the cost of my campaign for the presidential election. This is to show their support for Tan Kin Lian," the post reads.

"I welcome donation of S$10 or more (up to S$9,999) to the campaign."

A Paynow QR code and UEN number — allegedly belonging to individuals known as "Tan Kok Liang" and "Kim Tian" — are also shown in the post.

Related stories:

Top image from social media and Mothership