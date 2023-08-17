Police arrest man, 19, for allegedly stealing S$157,500 worth of Rolex watches, branded heels, bag, gold rings, bangles, foreign currencies & collectible S'pore dollar notes

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man, Matin Syazwan Bin Marwan, for his suspected involvement in stealing from a dwelling along Jalan Paras in Chai Chee.

On July 12 and 28, 2023, the police were alerted to two cases of theft in dwelling where items such as keys, luxury watches, jewelleries, foreign currencies and collectible Singapore dollar notes were stolen from a residential unit along Jalan Paras.

The losses are estimated to amount to S$157,500.

Through follow-up investigations and ground enquires, the police established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug. 15, 2023.

The man was charged in court on Aug. 17 with theft in dwelling.

Collectible Singapore dollar notes, two keys, two gold rings, as well as alleged proceeds from the crimes, including a pair of branded heels and a luxury bag were seized as case exhibits.

The items allegedly stolen were

- four pieces of gold bangles worth about S$8,000.

- gold bracelets worth about S$15,000

- gold necklaces worth about S$50,000

- six diamond rings worth about S$20,000

- six gold rings worth about S$8,000

- diamond necklaces worth about S$5,000

- one gold colour Rolex Submariner watch with a blue dial worth about S$21,000

- one sliver colour Rolex DateJust watch worth about S$9,000

- six pieces of rings worth about S$5,000

- S$1,000 cash

- S500 Chinese yuan currency

- S$15,000 old Singapore dollar notes

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

