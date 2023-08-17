Back

Police arrest man, 19, for allegedly stealing S$157,500 worth of Rolex watches, branded heels, bag, gold rings, bangles, foreign currencies & collectible S'pore dollar notes

Theft in Chai Chee.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2023, 03:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man, Matin Syazwan Bin Marwan, for his suspected involvement in stealing from a dwelling along Jalan Paras in Chai Chee.

On July 12 and 28, 2023, the police were alerted to two cases of theft in dwelling where items such as keys, luxury watches, jewelleries, foreign currencies and collectible Singapore dollar notes were stolen from a residential unit along Jalan Paras.

The losses are estimated to amount to S$157,500.

Through follow-up investigations and ground enquires, the police established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug. 15, 2023.

The man was charged in court on Aug. 17 with theft in dwelling.

Collectible Singapore dollar notes, two keys, two gold rings, as well as alleged proceeds from the crimes, including a pair of branded heels and a luxury bag were seized as case exhibits.

The items allegedly stolen were

- four pieces of gold bangles worth about S$8,000.

- gold bracelets worth about S$15,000

- gold necklaces worth about S$50,000

- six diamond rings worth about S$20,000

- six gold rings worth about S$8,000

- diamond necklaces worth about S$5,000

- one gold colour Rolex Submariner watch with a blue dial worth about S$21,000

- one sliver colour Rolex DateJust watch worth about S$9,000

- six pieces of rings worth about S$5,000

- S$1,000 cash

- S500 Chinese yuan currency

- S$15,000 old Singapore dollar notes

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top photos via SPF & Google Maps

Universal Studios S'pore Halloween Horror Nights 2023 haunted house inspired by The Weeknd's albums

Spooky.

August 17, 2023, 03:47 PM

Tin Pei Ling quitting Grab, joining fintech company from Oct. 2023

Tin joined Grab Singapore in January 2023.

August 17, 2023, 03:23 PM

JB police stops S'pore woman without passport on her, allegedly asks for S$3,000 'kopi money'

The money was for "tuition fees" and teaching her how to go about Malaysian law, said the police.

August 17, 2023, 02:33 PM

I stayed up till 4:30am with S'pore astronomy hobbyist, 64, to watch the Perseid meteor shower

Meteors? In Singapore?

August 17, 2023, 02:07 PM

M'sia woman barred from police station as skirt is too short, uses car seat cushions as makeshift skirt

The police officer said her skirt needs to reach the calf.

August 17, 2023, 01:59 PM

If you own a PAssion POSB Debit Card, here's how to maximise your rewards each month

Earn cash rebates with yuu as you spend.

August 17, 2023, 11:59 AM

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons opening outlet at VivoCity

Never enough coffee chains.

August 17, 2023, 11:38 AM

Tanjong Pagar restaurant & bar does Burmese fine dining cuisine

Complemented by flavours from neighbouring countries.

August 17, 2023, 10:04 AM

Wanted man arrested in Sengkang 3 days after suspected slashing of another man in Boat Quay

No escape.

August 17, 2023, 02:49 AM

MAS says it'll not tolerate abuse of S'pore's financial system for illicit activities after S$1 billion of assets seizure, 10-people arrest

Red flag indicators picked up by financial institutions prompted them to file suspicious transaction reports.

August 17, 2023, 02:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.