Back

Pokémon dehumidifier plushies at Shell petrol stations from Sep. 1, 2023

Gotta catch 'em all.

Fasiha Nazren | August 22, 2023, 07:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Shell is launching a series of adorable Pokémon dehumidifier plushies.

These dehumidifier plushies will be released individually at specific periods from Sep. 1, 2023.

These collectibles are available for purchase at S$18.90 each, redeemable via the Shell Asia app.

The Pikachu plushies can be purchased with a minimum S$70 gross purchase on any Shell V-Power fuel or S$15 nett spend on Shell Select Store items.

The Snorlax, Eevee and Charizard plushies can be purchased with a minimum S$70 gross purchase on any Shell fuels or S$15 nett spend on Shell Select Store items.

Each plushie comes with a Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack and Half Playmat.

Pikachu

Photo from Shell.

Available from 10am on Sep. 1.

Snorlax

Photo from Shell.

Available from 10am on Sep. 1.

Eevee

Photo from Shell.

Available from 10am on Oct. 1.

Charizard

Photo from Shell.

Available from 1oam on Nov. 1.

According to Shell, the dehumidifier plushies can be used indoors to absorb moisture and prevent mildew, to ensure that your surroundings smell clean and fresh.

They can be placed in cars, on work desks and double up as soft toy plushies.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Google Maps & Shell

Ng Kok Song's cat has its own Instagram page & it's really cute

Awwww.

August 23, 2023, 02:50 PM

Security situation 'ongoing' at Environment Building along Scotts Road: Grace Fu

It was reported that the situation arose due to a suspected bomb threat.

August 23, 2023, 02:22 PM

Tan Kin Lian feels there's merit in raising voting age to 30 & above even though it's not a 'fashionable' idea

Tan caveated that this is his personal view, and the president does not have influence over policies.

August 23, 2023, 02:14 PM

UK nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of 7 newborn babies

She was also guilty for the attempted murder of six infants.

August 23, 2023, 02:11 PM

33 months' jail & fine for ICA officer who received sex & money as bribes from two Chinese women

He taught them how to answer questions during investigations so they could remain in Singapore with a Special Pass.

August 23, 2023, 01:22 PM

Have you seen a post asking for donations to Tan Kin Lian's presidential campaign? It's a scam.

Stay vigilant.

August 23, 2023, 01:18 PM

Over 6,600 overseas S'poreans have registered to vote for PE2023

How to vote if you're overseas?

August 23, 2023, 12:00 PM

S'pore tourist crosses path with critically endangered pangolin in Toa Payoh

She thought encountering pangolins in Singapore is a common occurrence.

August 23, 2023, 11:10 AM

2 men arrested in S'pore in S$1 billion money laundering case wanted by China police

Busted.

August 23, 2023, 10:39 AM

KPE ERP rate after Defu Flyover going up from S$5 to S$6 during 8:30am-9am

LTA announced S$1 increases to the ERP rates for four time slots across three locations from Aug. 28, 2023.

August 22, 2023, 07:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.