Pokémon dehumidifier plushies at Shell petrol stations from Sep. 1, 2023

Shell is launching a series of adorable Pokémon dehumidifier plushies.

These dehumidifier plushies will be released individually at specific periods from Sep. 1, 2023.

These collectibles are available for purchase at S$18.90 each, redeemable via the Shell Asia app.

The Pikachu plushies can be purchased with a minimum S$70 gross purchase on any Shell V-Power fuel or S$15 nett spend on Shell Select Store items.

The Snorlax, Eevee and Charizard plushies can be purchased with a minimum S$70 gross purchase on any Shell fuels or S$15 nett spend on Shell Select Store items.

Each plushie comes with a Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack and Half Playmat.

Pikachu

Available from 10am on Sep. 1.

Snorlax

Available from 10am on Sep. 1.

Eevee

Available from 10am on Oct. 1.

Charizard

Available from 1oam on Nov. 1.

According to Shell, the dehumidifier plushies can be used indoors to absorb moisture and prevent mildew, to ensure that your surroundings smell clean and fresh.

They can be placed in cars, on work desks and double up as soft toy plushies.

Top image from Google Maps & Shell