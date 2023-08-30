PM Lee visited Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, agreed to establish annual PM-to-PM meetings

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in Vietnam from Aug 27 to Aug 29, part of the commemoration of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

50 years of diplomatic relations

PM Lee met with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on Aug 28, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and friendly relations between their countries.

2023 marked 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.

In that vein, the two leaders agreed to explore the possibility of upgrading bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with officials tasked to follow up.

The follow-up reports would be given at the first of a yet to be established annual PM-to-PM meeting, which would provide a platform to discuss the bilateral agenda and issues of mutual concern.

The pair welcomed the substantive cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, security and defence over the years, exemplified by Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks, the first of which launched in 1996.

They also welcomed two countries' similar strategic outlook in promoting Asean centrality, as well as the open and rules based multilateral order, in accordance with international law.

MoUs and talent exchanges

After the meeting, PM Lee and Chinh both witness the signing of several government to government agreements and initiatives.

One such agreement was for the granting of a survey permit to determine the potential of offshore wind energy in a 200,000 hectare area, potentially for export from Vietnam to Singapore.

The export of energy from other Southeast Asian countries has been ongoing since 2022, when Singapore began importing hydropower from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia.

Another area of cooperation was in the Singapore-Vietnam Innovation Talent Exchange (ITX) Programme, which will allow professionals to seek working stints and gain skills and experience in areas of innovation in each other’s economies.

Official dinner and student meetings

While in Vietnam, PM Lee also met with President Vo Van Thuong, Communist Party of Vietnam Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, as well as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching was also hosted to an official dinner by Chinh and his wife Le Thi Bich Tran, where he went around the toasted individually with everyone seated at the main table.

PM Lee was accompanied on the trip by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

In addition to meeting with government leaders, PM Lee also attended a Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) event, as well as meeting with students from the Vietnam National University.

