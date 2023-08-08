Public housing schemes to be adjusted & 'extra help' for older workers with insufficient CPF savings: PM Lee

Singapore will have to adjust its public housing schemes to keep them fair and inclusive to achieve the goals, as well as ensure that flats remain accessible and affordable for all Singaporeans, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day message on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

PM Lee also said extra help will be given to older workers in their 50s and early 60s who have not built up enough Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

PM Lee said he will share more on these two areas at the National Day Rally (NDR) on Aug. 20.

Good government, trust, and integrity

PM Lee also addressed the series of scandals involving ministers and members of Parliament in his speech.

"Such issues come up from time to time. When they do, we deal with them properly and transparently. That is what we have always done, and that is what we have done this time too," he said.

PM Lee was referring to allegations of preferential treatment in the rental of Ridout Road properties by two ministers, a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau investigation into Transport Minister S Iswaran, and the resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former MP Cheng Li Hui over their affair.

"In all three cases, for the good of the country, we sought to do the right thing, protect the integrity of our system of government, and carry through everything that needed to be done", he said.

He added: "Let there be no doubt: my government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing. We will maintain our high standards of honesty, integrity, and propriety. Singaporeans have come to expect this of us, and so have our international partners."

He added that this is how the government can preserve, protect, and strengthen the trust that Singaporeans have in the government and in the Singapore system.

"Trust is what enabled us to get through the last three years of the pandemic and emerge stronger", PM Lee said.

"Trust is what allows political leaders to work closely with Singaporeans to deliver a better life for all. And trust will enable us to move forward safely in a troubled world", he added.

Housing schemes to be adjusted

PM Lee said one major aspiration of Singaporeans is to have good and affordable housing.

He shared that he was delivering his National Day Message from [email protected] in Queenstown, one of Singapore’s oldest towns.

He noted that some of the first SIT flats were built back in the 1950s.

About 15 years ago, the government started rejuvenating this estate with new HDB flats and revitalised public spaces.

"Dawson is now one of our most attractive HDB estates, a shining example of the Singapore housing story", he said.

PM Lee said as the government continues to develop more public housing, fewer and fewer undeveloped sites are left to build new estates.

Hence, more and more new HDB flats will be built in existing estates, like those in Dawson.

PM Lee, however, assured Singaporeans that amidst this changing landscape, the government will ensure that public housing remains accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups.

The government will also keep its housing schemes fair and inclusive for all, he added.

PM Lee said the government "will have to adjust HDB’s housing schemes to achieve these goals" and he will share more about some ideas on how to do so at the NDR.

Ageing well

PM Lee also noted that Singapore is rapidly ageing, with nearly one in five Singaporeans a senior, aged 65 or older today.

By 2030, one in four will be a senior.

One aspect of preparing for old age is CPF savings, and the system has been progressively enhanced to make sure people can save enough in their working years, said PM Lee.

The government is also providing targeted assistance to lower-income workers through Workfare and Progressive Wages.

“But some older workers now in their 50s and early 60s still have not built up enough CPF savings for retirement, and can do with some extra help,” said PM Lee.

PM Lee also gave an update on the Forward Singapore movement.

He said the Forward Singapore agenda covers areas beyond housing and ageing, including how to equip Singaporeans with the skills to learn and succeed throughout life, how to better care for the vulnerable, and how to deepen solidarity and the Singapore spirit.

He noted that the 4G team will wrap up the Forward Singapore exercise later this year.

You can watch the National Day message here:

Top photos via Ministry of Communications and Information.