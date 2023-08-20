Back

PM Lee asks Lawrence Wong if Assurance Package could be enhanced in view of 2024 GST hike

PM Lee said Singaporeans asked if everyone could get "a little more help" from the "God of Wealth".

Kerr Puay Hian | August 20, 2023, 07:12 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his 2023 National Day Rally Speech that he had asked Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to study "carefully" if the Assurance Package can be enhanced further.

Even though he is confident that the Assurance Package will effectively buffer the impact of GST increase to 9 per cent next year, PM Lee said that Singaporeans asked him if everyone could get "a little more help" from "God of Wealth".

"You asked me, so I asked Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. He said he will study it carefully.

Let's wait — and of course, we hope for good news."

Assurance package was enhanced in 2023

Wong announced enhancements during his 2023 Budget Statement in February, including increasing cash and CDC voucher payouts, Medisave top-ups, utility bills U-Save rebates throughout the year, and top-ups for children's educational accounts such as Edusave.

The enhancements brought the total Assurance Package cash payment received by adult Singaporeans to between S$700 and S$2,250 over five years.

PM Lee said the government kept their promise to "take care of Singaporeans".

Government cannot give out subsidies infinitely: PM Lee

However, he said Singaporeans must understand the government cannot give out subsidies infinitely.

PM Lee believes the long-term solution is to make Singaporeans more productive, transform Singapore's businesses, and grow Singapore's economy, so that real incomes can rise and Singaporeans can all be better off.

He explained that the government has been stabilising prices through various policies.

Encourages Singaporeans to "shop wisely"

PM Lee raised the example of NTUC Fairprice, saying it plays a leading role in maintaining costs at a reasonable level as the largest local supermarket chain.

He pointed out that other supermarkets "have no choice" but to emulate Fairprice by offering their own house brands and promotions.

PM Lee also highlighted that many Singaporeans know how to look for "money-saving hacks" and "buy value-for-money necessities to keep their wallets full".

He said some are "experts" at using mobile applications or joining chat groups to decipher where the best "lobangs" are.

"So long as we shop wisely, we can still get our hands on cheaper items."

Related story:

Top image via PMO

PM Lee's National Day Rally 2023, summarised

Key announcements.

August 20, 2023, 09:32 PM

'These incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal': PM Lee

He said the Covid-19 pandemic postponed his plans to step down by 2022, but he assured Singaporeans that recent "controversial issues" will not disrupt his "timetable for renewal".

August 20, 2023, 09:00 PM

Lee Kuan Yew told MPs S'pore must always remain clean & incorruptible, & to lead by example: PM Lee

"Otherwise," Lee Kuan Yew said, "we are finished."

August 20, 2023, 08:58 PM

Singles can buy 2-room flexi flats across all BTO projects from mid-2024

Once the new public housing classification kicks in.

August 20, 2023, 08:54 PM

No more mature/non-mature estates: BTO projects to be classified as Standard, Plus & Prime from mid-2024

Current homes or homes that have already been booked will not be reclassified.

August 20, 2023, 08:51 PM

HDB homes, precincts to be more senior-friendly: PM Lee on preparing for a 'super-aged' society

"Some of them already exist today, but we need to improve them, scale up, and get ready for the large numbers down the road," he said.

August 20, 2023, 08:29 PM

'Prevention is better than cure': PM Lee on importance of active ageing in S'pore

He and Ho Ching have signed up for "Healthier SG", which aims to help people take more responsibility for their health.

August 20, 2023, 08:24 PM

1.4 million 'Young Seniors' & older in S'pore to get CPF top-ups through S$7 billion Majulah Package

The package will be available for Singaporeans who are 50 and above this year, or those who are born in 1973 or earlier. 

August 20, 2023, 08:13 PM

Police refute 'untrue' allegations that coast guard entered M'sian waters & damaged M'sian vessel's fishing nets

The police added that the vessel was fishing in Singaporean waters.

August 20, 2023, 07:37 PM

No system is perfect, how we respond is important: PM Lee on recent scandals involving political figures

He promised to maintain Singapore’s clean and effective political system.

August 20, 2023, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.