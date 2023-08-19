PM Lee & Ho Ching spotted dining at Bukit Merah View hawker centre with bodyguards near them

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching were spotted having a meal at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.

Looked like they had security with them

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 18, PM Lee and Ho can be seen seated at a table near Sing Hwa drinks stall.

It is unclear when the video was taken. Some comments under the video claimed that it was an old video.

Three other women and two young kids were with PM Lee and Ho.

There were at least two men, who looked to be security, standing near their table.

PM Lee appeared to be chatting with a resident at one point, before ending the conversation with a handshake and a sip of his drink.

According to the TikTok caption, PM Lee was having his breakfast.

Here's the full TikTok video:

Crowd gathered to see PM Lee and Ho Ching

A similar video was posted on Singapore Incidents' Instagram page, claiming that PM Lee and his company were at the hawker centre on Aug. 15.

The video also showed a large crowd gathering around PM Lee's table, with some having their phones out to take pictures and videos of the prime minister and his wife.

Top images via benjiace8/TikTok