Ben, a 14-year-old penguin at S'pore Zoo, dies

The zoo paid tribute to its long-time friend in an announcement about his demise.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 2023, 05:09 PM

Ben, a 14-year-old African penguin in the Singapore Zoo, has died.

via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

The male penguin died on Aug. 28, Mandai Wildlife Reserves (MWR) announced in a video on Facebook that paid tribute to the aquatic flightless bird.

According to MWR, Ben is survived by Bella, his long-time partner.

via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Both Ben and Bella, alongside a host of other animals, are part of the zoo's Adopt an Animal programme.

via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Ravan, who was Ben's caregiver in the Penguin Care Team, shared about the penguin: "Ben was a role model, especially for most of the penguins over here. He is approachable and often involved in a lot of our presentations, events, and programmes. He was a well-loved penguin by all children and adults."

"He was one of the most approachable penguins in the flock at Singapore Zoo," he added.

"Ben himself was a fighter, but sometimes, even the strength of these combined efforts is just not enough."

The public brought toys for Ben, Ravan added.

What happened

Details surrounding Ben's death were also disclosed.

A comprehensive diagnosis revealed that there were masses in Ben's respiratory tract.

Ben underwent intensive treatment for his ailment.

via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

A CT scan performed on Monday revealed his condition had worsened.

The vets and the care team agreed that Ben was reaching a point of discomfort that was no longer tolerable, Ravan explained.

Ravan added: "We made the tough humane decision to let Ben pass on while he was under anaesthesia."

All photos via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

