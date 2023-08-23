Back

PE2023: Presidential candidates broadcasts to air on TV & radio at 7pm on Aug. 24 & 30

The candidates' messages will be broadcasted in alphabetical order.

Julia Yee | August 23, 2023, 03:51 PM

Events

The first of two presidential candidate broadcasts will take place on Aug. 24.

The three presidential candidates will be delivering their campaign messages during both broadcasts, which will be aired across 19 TV and radio channels on:

  • Aug. 24, 2023, from 7pm; and

  • Aug. 30, 2023, from 7pm

You can tune in to the TV broadcasts on CNA, Channel 5, Suria, Channel 8, Channel U, and Vasantham.

Each broadcast will be made once on television and once on radio.

The broadcasts will be made in the four official languages — English, Malay, Mandarin, and Tamil.

The order of the first broadcast on radio and television will be determined based on the alphabetical ordering of the names as reflected in the Electoral Roll:

  1. Ng Kok Song

  2. Shanmugaratnam Tharman

  3. Tan Kin Lian

This order will be reversed for the second broadcast on Aug. 30.

Here's the full schedule:

Image via IMDA's website.

Top images via Mothership

