9 in 10 S'poreans see need to put nation before self: PAP survey

The questions were based on speeches made by Lee Kuan Yew from 1955 to 2012, focusing on themes he covered repeatedly.

Hannah Martens | August 18, 2023, 11:03 AM

A survey by the People's Action Party's Policy Forum (PPF) found that most Singaporeans saw the importance of unity and the need to prioritise national interests over sectional or self-interests.

However, younger Singaporeans were less confident that Singaporeans value unity and prioritise national interests than older Singaporeans.

When Singaporeans were asked how important the capacity to accept painful adjustments and adapt for future success is, about nine in 10 said it remained important.

However, only 48 per cent of respondents felt extremely confident that Singapore has the capacity to accept painful adjustments and determination to adapt for future successes.

Some 18 per cent of respondents were slightly or not confident in Singapore's capacity.

The findings were made and released ahead of the inaugural PPF Insights dialogue series, which will also commemorate the 100th birthday of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.

The first of the series will be held on Aug. 26, 2023.

PPF Advisor Josephine Teo, said: "At the National Day Celebrations this year, the Singapore government refreshed a call for all Singaporeans to rally and move Onwards As One. Thus, it is encouraging that so many Singaporeans have affirmed their belief to working together in support of national unity."

"In today's increasingly fragmented world, and as a young nation with no hinterland to fall back on, we cannot afford to turn inwards and even less so, turn against each other. Our unity is our greatest strength— we must never lose it."

Methodology

The online survey was held from Jul. 28 to Aug. 6, and it received about 1,500 valid responses, said PAP in a media release on Aug. 18.

Top Photo via Unsplash

