Crowds expected at People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar on Aug. 22 PE Nomination Day

Nomination Day for the Presidential Election 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and crowds are expected in the late morning at the People’s Association Headquarters at 9 King George’s Avenue in Jalan Besar, which has been designated as the nomination centre.

According to an Aug. 20 police advisory, nomination proceedings will commence from 11am and candidates are reminded to arrive early.

Supporters and members of the public are advised to arrive at the nomination centre only after 10am, when the centre is opened to the public.

Only vehicles with approved decals will be allowed to enter and park within the centre.

Members of the public are encouraged to take public transport and to refrain from bringing bags into the centre.

Bags and other belongings brought into the nomination centre may be subjected to security checks, the advisory said.

Those going to the centre are also advised not to bring dangerous items, such as sharp objects, flammable liquids, or gas.

The police will be conducting security checks in and around the nomination centre, the advisory added.

The unfurling and display of placards, flags, or banners in support of any candidate in the nomination centre before the close of nomination proceedings is not allowed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will establish a temporary restricted area over the nomination centre from 9am to 1:30pm, which prohibits the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, within and into the area, unless authorised.

