Over 6,600 overseas S'poreans have registered to vote for PE2023

6,649 overseas Singaporeans have successfully registered to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election 2023, as announced by the Elections Department (ELD) on Aug. 23.

While 3,432 overseas Singaporeans will be voting by post, 3,217 will be voting in-person at overseas polling stations.

These polling stations are located in the following cities: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Washington D.C.

Polling Day is on Sep. 1, 2023, from local time 8am to 8pm.

Overseas voters

Voting by post

For those of you who are voting by post, you should have received an official notification from the ELD to download your post ballot paper and return envelope.

The postal ballot paper and return envelope can be downloaded from ELD's Voter Services at https://www.eld.gov.sg using Singpass.

Deadline

ELD encourages those voting by post to mail back their return envelope early.

The return envelope containing the marked postal ballot paper must be postmarked before Sep. 1, 2023 (Polling Day), and also reach the custody of the Returning Officer in Singapore by Sep. 11, 2023 in order to be accepted for counting.

Voting at overseas polling stations

If you have registered to vote at an overseas polling station, you should have received your ePoll letter indicating the polling date and polling hours for your overseas polling station.

A copy of the ePoll letter is accessible online at ELD's Voter Services at https://www.eld.gov.sg using Singpass.

Registered overseas voters returning to Singapore on Polling Day

If you are a registered overseas voter but will be in Singapore on Polling Day, you may vote at your allotted polling station in Singapore.

The details of your allotted polling station in Singapore are in the poll card, which will be sent to your registered Singapore NRIC address or local contact address.

You can also find these details on your ePoll card, which is accessible on the Singpass app and ELD's Voter Services at https://www.eld.gov.sg using Singpass from now until Polling Day.

Take note that at the polling station, voters will have to declare that they have not already voted in the same election, before being issued a ballot paper for voting.

Voters are allowed to vote only once during the PE2023, either overseas or at the polling station in Singapore that has been allotted to them.

