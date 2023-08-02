Police: All Orchard Towers public entertainment outlets closed, except for one

Patrons of Orchard Towers can start looking for night time entertainment elsewhere.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Aug. 1, 2023 that all public entertainment operators in Orchard Towers have ceased providing public entertainment, except for one.

Police not granting licences

On Jul. 15, 2022, police informed business and property owners of the public entertainment outlets that they would not be granting new licences or renewing the licences for existing outlets beyond May 31, 2023.

The mass closure was said to be part of efforts to "manage the law-and-order situation and disamenities in the area".

The reputation of Orchard Towers, which opened in 1975, precedes it.

SPF had previously extended the public entertainment licences till July 2023, after an appeal was made by the PE operators and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association.

This was to help the businesses make alternative arrangements.

The operators were informed that there would be no further renewal of the licenses.

Then there was one

One public entertainment outlet, which the police did not name, has had its licence extended.

The particular outlet had filed a statutory appeal to the Public Entertainment Appeal Board, which granted the outlet a two-month extension of its licence until Sep. 30, 2023, or until the board makes its decision, whichever comes first.

