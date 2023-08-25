Dishes from Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Khao available at S'pore's Ginger buffet from Oct. 6-29, 2023

From Oct. 6 to 29, 2023, One Michelin star restaurant Khao from Bangkok, Thailand, will be collaborating with Singapore restaurant Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road.
Helmed by celebrity chef Andy Yang, the Thai restaurant is known for its crabmeat omelette served with sriracha sauce.
Khao will be adding some of its signature items to the buffet at Ginger.
Diners can expect the following dishes from the collaboration:
Khai Jiew Poo (Crabmeat omelette)
Yum Pladouk Foo (Crispy catfish with spicy mango salad)
Phad Thai Goong (Phad thai with prawns)
Here's how much the buffet costs:
Mondays to Thursdays
- S$78++ per adult
- S$39++ per child
Fridays to Sundays, public holidays, and eve of public holidays
- S$88++ per adult
- S$44++ per child
Ginger @ Parkroyal on Beach Road
Address: Level 1, 7500 Beach Rd, Singapore 199591
Opening hours:
- Buffet lunch: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Buffet dinner: 6pm to 10pm
This special menu is only available for Ginger's dinner buffet.
Top photos from Khao and Facebook/ Parkroyal on Beach Road.
