Old school kopitiam-themed eatery at Tanjong Pagar has coconut coffee, curry fishballs & more

Located at the heart of Tanjong Pagar is Great Nanyang, an olden-day kopitiam concept that serves Singaporean and Malaysian fare.
It is opened by the founder of heritage brand Yang Ming Seafood, Keith Kang.
Old school decor
With a seating capacity of 50, the interior of the eatery is decorated to look like kopitiams back in the 1950s to 1980s.
According to a press release, the furniture are sourced from antique shops and the walls have vintage movie and advertisement posters.
One can also spot vintage items like old vinyl players, speakers and traditional mooncake moulds.
Singaporean and Malaysian food
Food on the menu, including toast, range from S$2.50 to S$15.90.
Here's a look at some of the menu highlights:
Signature Hainanese Chicken Cutlet (S$15.90)
Moonlight Hor Fun (S$7.90)
Curry Chicken (S$6.90)
Curry Fish Balls (S$4.80)
Prawn Paste Chicken Wings (S$6.90 for four pieces, S$8.90 for six pieces)
Traditional Kaya Butter Toast (S$2.50 for traditional toast, S$2.70 for thick toast)
Iced Coconut Coffee (S$5.90)
Hor Ka Sai (S$3 for hot, S$5 for cold)
This drink is a mixture of coffee and milo.
Great Nanyang
5 Craig Road Singapore 089665
Operating hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily. Last orders at 8:30pm.
Opening on Aug. 16, 2023.
Top image from Livia Soh.
