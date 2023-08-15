Back

Old school kopitiam-themed eatery at Tanjong Pagar has coconut coffee, curry fishballs & more

Back to the 1980s.

Fasiha Nazren | August 15, 2023, 04:41 PM

Located at the heart of Tanjong Pagar is Great Nanyang, an olden-day kopitiam concept that serves Singaporean and Malaysian fare.

It is opened by the founder of heritage brand Yang Ming Seafood, Keith Kang.

Old school decor

With a seating capacity of 50, the interior of the eatery is decorated to look like kopitiams back in the 1950s to 1980s.

According to a press release, the furniture are sourced from antique shops and the walls have vintage movie and advertisement posters.

One can also spot vintage items like old vinyl players, speakers and traditional mooncake moulds.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Singaporean and Malaysian food

Food on the menu, including toast, range from S$2.50 to S$15.90.

Here's a look at some of the menu highlights:

Signature Hainanese Chicken Cutlet (S$15.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Moonlight Hor Fun (S$7.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Curry Chicken (S$6.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Curry Fish Balls (S$4.80)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Prawn Paste Chicken Wings (S$6.90 for four pieces, S$8.90 for six pieces)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Traditional Kaya Butter Toast (S$2.50 for traditional toast, S$2.70 for thick toast)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Iced Coconut Coffee (S$5.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Hor Ka Sai (S$3 for hot, S$5 for cold)

Photo by Livia Soh.

This drink is a mixture of coffee and milo.

@mothership.nova Great Nanyang 📍: 5 Craig Road, S089665 ⏰: Daily, 7:30am to 9pm 📅: Opening Aug. 16 🍴: Signature Hainanese Chicken Cutlet S$15.90 Nasi Kukus S$8.90 Dry Mee Siam with Sambal Prawn Petai S$10.90 Moon Light Hor Fun S$7.90 Curry Chicken S$6.90 Curry Fish Balls S$4.80 Coconut Coffee S$5.90 Golden Lime S$3.50 Hor Ka Sai (Milo + Coffee) S$3 to S$5 Traditional Kaya Butter Toast S$2.50 to S$2.70 Egg Mayo Toast S$4 Chicken Floss Toast S$4.80 Peanut Butter French Toast S$4.50 Prawn Paste Chicken Wings S$6.90 (4 pieces) to S$8.90 (6 pieces) Soft Boil Kampung Eggs (2 eggs) S$2.50 #sgfoodie #wheretoeat #foodfestontiktok #oldschool #sgkopitiam ♬ If We Ever Broke Up - Mae Stephens

Great Nanyang

5 Craig Road Singapore 089665

Operating hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily. Last orders at 8:30pm.

Opening on Aug. 16, 2023.

Top image from Livia Soh.

