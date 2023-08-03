Back

S'pore government yet to receive new HSR proposal from M'sia: Chee Hong Tat

Singapore has yet to receive any new proposal from Malaysia.

Tan Min-Wei | August 03, 2023, 12:13 PM

Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat answered questions in Parliament on Aug. 3 about MyHSR Corp's Request For Information (RFI) briefing.

Malaysia's MyHSR Corp's is Malaysia's project delivery vehicle for the Singapore to Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail project.

PAP Members of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan and Saktiandi Supaat asked for an update on the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project between Malaysia and Singapore, in light of the request for a briefing.

Yet to receive any new proposal from Malaysia

Chee simply said:

"Singapore is willing to discuss any new proposal for Kuala Lumpur - Singapore high speed rail from Malaysia in good faith, starting from a clean slate.

We have not yet received any new proposal from Malaysia."

Saktiandi Supaat asked if there had been any changes on the HSR's route through Singapore, and if there was any "inkling of an idea" of the results of MyHSR Corp's RFI.

Chee said Singapore would keep an open mind on any new proposal from Malaysia about a HSR project, but had yet to receive a proposal.

As for the RFI, Chee reiterated that was held by Malaysia's MyHSR Corp.

Workers' Party MP Louis Chua asked if Singapore had been a consideration for MyHSR Corp in its RFI, and if any Singaporean companies had taken part in the RFI.

Chee simply replied:

"I feel like I'm repeating myself, but the RFI exercise is conducted by MyHSR Corporation.

We are not involved in this RFI exercise."

Request for information

The HSR project was cancelled in 2021, resulting in Malaysia compensating Singapore S$102 million.

Interest in a HSR project remains, with Malaysia's government saying that they would be interested in reviving the project, but with the private sector taking the lead.

MyHSR Corp recently held a RFI briefing in July 2023, which had attracted 700 participants.

Singapore, however, has yet to receive a new proposal from Malaysia.

