No Covid-19 ART or PCR tests required for visiting China

More good news if you're travelling to China.

Brenda Khoo | August 30, 2023, 07:40 PM

From Aug. 30 onwards, foreign travellers arriving in China do not need to undergo Covid-19 testing, whether by nucleic acid or antigen testing.

According to the official China foreign ministry website, spokesman Wang Wenbin announced:

"From August 30, 2023, people coming to China do not need to undergo pre-entry Covid-19 nucleic acid or antigen testing."

Currently, incoming travellers still need to take nucleic acid or antigen tests (PCR and ART) within 48 hours prior to departure.

Since Apr. 25, China has already scrapped its PCR test requirement for travellers arriving in the country.

Airlines are also no longer checking the results of pre-departure tests.

How China has re-opened its borders

Since December 2022, China has been loosening its zero-Covid policy.

PCR testing is no longer required in most public places, except in high-risk areas including hospitals and schools.

Covid-19 positive patients are allowed to quarantine at home instead of a central facility.

From Jan. 8, 2023 onwards, China has removed quarantine rules for overseas travels.

All types of visas are now allowed to be issued to foreign visitors.

Since July 26, 2023, China has resumed the 15-day visa-free facility for Singaporeans travelling to China on ordinary passports for business, tourism, family visit, and transit purposes.

Top image from aboodi vesakaran & Greenvalley Pictures/Pexels.

