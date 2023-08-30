Back

Supporter travels from Jurong to Hougang for photo with Ng Kok Song, thanks him for 'hard-fought campaign'

He had tried to get a picture with Ng the previous day at Clementi, but was unable to do so.

Tan Min-Wei | August 30, 2023, 01:29 PM

A 23 year-old supporter of Ng Kok Song travelled from Jurong West to attend his Hougang walkabout, as well as thank him for his participation and take a photo with him.

The supporter had also gone to Ng's Aug. 29 walkabout in Clementi but was unable to meet with the presidential candidate then.

Mothership spoke to Wesley Ng, a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, to better understand his enthusiastic support for Ng.

"Hard-fought Campaign"

Wesley said that he felt very touched by what Ng had done so far.

He added that if he was the same age as Ng and had accomplished as much as Ng, he would probably have chosen to enjoy his "twilight years" with his family.

Instead, Ng chose to step into the public eye to fight a "hard-fought campaign".

Wesley noted that Ng had, prior to the presidential campaign, been a very private individual, and had not been in the media much.

He also said that he felt that Ng's opening up to public had not been easy, citing comments made about the age gap between Ng and his fiancé.

Why did Wesley come out to meet Ng twice?

When asked why he had travelled to see Ng twice, Wesley said he was very touched by Ng's efforts.

"I just wanted to do my part to show him my support and to tell him that there are people like me that really thank him for what he has done."

Top image via Mothership

