'No regrets’ as Ng Kok Song ends PE2023 campaign trail in Sengkang

Ng said that he is very happy that he has done his best.

Gawain Pek | August 30, 2023, 08:52 PM

Whatsapp“I have no regrets,” presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said as he ended off nine days of presidential campaigning with one last walkabout at Kopitiam Square in Sengkang.

Ng was responding to a question where he was asked if there was anything he wished he had done better during the course of campaigning, or if he had any regrets.

Done his best

Apart from expressing no regrets, the presidential candidate added that he was "very happy".

Ng commented:

“You know, I have been so lifted up by the people of Singapore. I started eight days ago as the underdog, and people did not know me. So, I tried very hard to reach out to the people, and they have all responded, like tonight. I did not expect this crowd here tonight."

"I am very happy that I have done my very best, and I ask the people to support me," Ng added.

Homecoming for Ng

“Kok Song is home,” Ng said in Teochew, before later explaining in English that the area was where he grew up and had gone to school.

“So, I want to come back tonight to say thank you to the people of Sengkang, Hougang and Kangkar,” Ng explained.

Ng also spoke of his motivations for running for president.

“My mother told me when I was a child, 'Kok Song, when you grow up, you must be a good man, you must do good work'. So, I am standing for president to honour my mother."

Following this, Ng made an appeal to the people of Sengkang and Singapore to "help me become president" come Friday.

Sybil Lau, Ng's fiancé, was not by his side on the last day of campaigning as she was busy and feeling unwell, Ng shared.

After taking questions from the media, Ng greeted and took photos with members of the public around the food centre.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Top image via Alfie Kwa, Gawain Pek

