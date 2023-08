Alfie Kwa

Today marks the last day of campaigning before the presidential candidates (and us) take a break from the 2023 Singapore presidential election. We followed Ng Kok Song as he made his final stops. Here's what he did today (Aug. 30), in photos: 9:30am - Hougang Hainanese Village Centre 3pm - Foo Hai Ch'an Monastery 4:30pm - Church of the Holy Family 4:50pm - Short durian break in Katong 6:30pm - Kopitiam Square (Sengkang) Top images taken by Alfie Kwa.

