Ng Kok Song says 'Papa tng lai liao' in Teochew to his cat Max, who replies, 'Meow'

Can your pet understand Teochew?

In an amusing TikTok video shared by presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Aug. 25, he can be seen talking to his cat Max in Teochew.

And Max, full name "Max Lemon Ng", seemed to understand, even meowing in "response".

Good kitty

In the video, Ng said twice in Teochew, "Papa is home!"

And Max's face brightened up with a big smile as he gave a happy meow. Ng then complimented Max, calling him "a good boy".

Funnily enough, Max gave him a scowl.

Ng then praised Max for being "so clever". But Max looked away instead.

Ng asked, "How long have you been waiting?" Max simply stared at Ng.

"Good. Thank you. Max, papa is thankful for you. My heart is full," Ng continued speaking to his adorable cat in Teochew.

In the caption, Ng wrote,

After my morning visit to the market today, Max was waiting for me as usual. He is such a good boy and he always gives us his full time and attention. He even understands Teochew! I am always so happy to see him waiting when I open my door!

Who is Max?

Max Lemon Ng is Ng Kok Song's one-year-old British shorthair.

A true photogenic feline, Max even has his own Instagram page.

The page has everything about Max, from baths and naps to product reviews.

Max has also appeared on several of Ng's Instagram posts too, alongside his canine sibling, Cotton.

Ng voices out on HDB cat ownership

Although Ng currently lives in a condominium, he addressed the fact that cat lovers who live in HDB flats are not allowed to keep them.

Earlier this week on Aug. 23, Ng said that if he is elected as President, he will speak out on issues that concern Singaporeans, such as allowing cat ownership in HDB flats.

He said this during a roundtable discussion at the Malay Youth Library Association.

If you are interested to watch the full reel, you can watch it here:

#ngkoksong2023 #catsoftiktok #catlovers #cats ♬ original sound - Ng Kok Song @ngkoksongofficial After my morning visit to the market today, Max was waiting for me as usual. He is such a good boy and he always gives us his full time and attention. He even understands Teochew! I am always so happy to see him waiting when I open my door! Now, I’m headed off to meet all of you at these sessions! ❤️ ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre Time: 12:30pm - 1:30pm Chomp Chomp Food Centre Time: 7:00pm - 8:00pm #unitedforourfuture

Top image from ngkoksongofficial/TikTok