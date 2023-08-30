NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023

Play LINE Friends, the creator behind BTS's BT21 merchandise, is collaborating with K-pop girl group NewJeans to bring exclusive merchandise to fans.
And they are bringing it right here to Singapore.
They will be having a pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023.
Some of the items that may be available for purchase include the girl group's exclusive Buninis merchandise, as well as Powerpuff Girls-themed items.
LINE Friends store recently launched a pre-order for NewJeans items but the items were sold out in hours.
Buninis plushies
Buninis keychains
Powerpuff Girls keychains
Powerpuff Girls caps
If the NewJeans X LINE Friends pop-up store in Korea is anything to go by, fans can expect to see huge Powerpuff Girls displays and colourful interior befitting the trendy girl group's style.
