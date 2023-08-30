NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023

Play LINE Friends, the creator behind BTS's BT21 merchandise, is collaborating with K-pop girl group NewJeans to bring exclusive merchandise to fans.

And they are bringing it right here to Singapore.

They will be having a pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINE FRIENDS SEA (@linefriends_sea)

Some of the items that may be available for purchase include the girl group's exclusive Buninis merchandise, as well as Powerpuff Girls-themed items.

LINE Friends store recently launched a pre-order for NewJeans items but the items were sold out in hours.

Buninis plushies

Buninis keychains

Powerpuff Girls keychains

Powerpuff Girls caps

If the NewJeans X LINE Friends pop-up store in Korea is anything to go by, fans can expect to see huge Powerpuff Girls displays and colourful interior befitting the trendy girl group's style.

Top photos from store_linefriends/Instagram