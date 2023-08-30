Back

NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023

I want it ASAP.

Khine Zin Htet | August 30, 2023, 01:00 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Play LINE Friends, the creator behind BTS's BT21 merchandise, is collaborating with K-pop girl group NewJeans to bring exclusive merchandise to fans.

And they are bringing it right here to Singapore.

They will be having a pop-up store at Orchard Central from Sep. 15 to Nov. 23, 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LINE FRIENDS SEA (@linefriends_sea)

Some of the items that may be available for purchase include the girl group's exclusive Buninis merchandise, as well as Powerpuff Girls-themed items.

LINE Friends store recently launched a pre-order for NewJeans items but the items were sold out in hours.

Buninis plushies

Photo from store_linefriends/Instagram

Buninis keychains

Photo from store_linefriends/Instagram

Powerpuff Girls keychains

Photo from store_linefriends/Instagram

Powerpuff Girls caps

Photo from store_linefriends/Instagram

If the NewJeans X LINE Friends pop-up store in Korea is anything to go by, fans can expect to see huge Powerpuff Girls displays and colourful interior befitting the trendy girl group's style.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 라인프렌즈 스토어 (@store_linefriends)

Top photos from store_linefriends/Instagram

