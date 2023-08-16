New Balance recalls shoes sold in M'sia that contain pigskin but not labelled properly

New Balance Malaysia has temporarily removed one of its model of shoes from the shelves in the country, after finding out that part of the product contains pigskin material.

The sports brand also took responsibility for failing to communicate this information to customers, and has offered a full refund or product exchange to customers who have bought the particular shoe.

This was conveyed in an official statement made by New Balance on Facebook, on Aug. 9.

The issue of using materials derived from pigs is a sensitive one in the Muslim majority country.

The model

The shoe model in question is the U990TA4.

According to the New Balance website, it is a grey suede running shoe, which is made in the United States, and first introduced in 2016.

In the statement, New Balance Malaysia explained that it had received several queries regarding the material composition of the shoe.

After a thorough investigation, the brand confirmed that "a small part of the shoe contains pigskin material", and apologised to customers who received inaccurate information from their team.

“We take full responsibility for this lapse in communication and are committed to providing a satisfactory solution for our affected customers,” the statement said.

New Balance Malaysia is offering a full refund or product exchange to customers who purchased the U990TA4 shoes from New Balance, Crossover, and ATMOS KL physical and online stores in Malaysia.

The refund offer will be effective immediately and be valid for up to three months, the statement added.

Additionally, the sports brand has recalled the particular shoe model from shelves in Malaysia, and will be temporarily ceasing the sale of the shoes until the labelling has been updated.

Why are some shoe parts made of pigskin?

Inexpensive and easily available, pigskin is a common material used to make shoes.

It is derived from pig's hides that are treated and processed to form a sturdier material known as pigskin leather.

The resultant material is durable, soft, and has water-resistant properties.

It also has a natural grainy texture which may be aesthetically pleasing to some.

This can be used in a range of footwear, from running shoes to sneakers, formal shoes and boots.

Shoes containing pigskin typically seen as 'unclean'

There is an ongoing debate on whether it is permissible for Muslims to wear shoes made of pigskin.

In Islam, items related to pork, such as the meat or skin, are typically considered unclean, and "haram".

In June 2014, a Muslim woman in Singapore requested for a refund for a pair of shoes from foot care chain Happy Walker after finding out that they were lined with pig skin, reported The Straits Times.

In response, the chain offered to refund her half the cost of the shoes, since she had already worn them for six months.

The article also cited local shoe retailers Bata and Isetan, which stated that they would have signs or tags labelling shoes which are lined with pig skin.

According to the Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), any item made of pig or dog parts for sale must be displayed separately from other items on the premises, and must be clearly labelled to indicate this fact to potential customers.

Individual offenders may be fined up to RM 100,000 (about S$29,000), jailed for up to three years or both.

Companies found guilty of flouting the regulations can be fined up to RM250,000 (about S$73,000).

Top image from Faris Nathan on Facebook / Leonard Chia on Google.