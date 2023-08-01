FairPrice removes National Day t-shirts with S'pore flag showing 4 stars instead of 5

A shopper at FairPrice Xtra noticed that something was a little off with one of the National Day t-shirt designs sold there.

He was browsing through Surfers Paradise's red-and-white selection at the FairPrice Xtra outlet in Jem when he came across this particular design.

Missing star

In the photos the man shared with Stomp, the t-shirt was emblazoned with the words "1965 Together As One" and the Singapore flag superimposed across the "1" and "9".

The design was available in red and white colourways, both priced at S$12.90 each.

The flag's crescent moon, however, was only accompanied by four stars.

Joseph pointed out that this seemed to be a misprint and not a design choice, as he spotted the same design on a pair of shorts featuring all five stars.

"We are aware of the feedback regarding the misprinted National Day t-shirts. We have since removed the product from the outlets and would like to apologise for this error," FairPrice told Mothership.

"We acknowledge that we can do better in preventing such errors."

The company added that customers who have purchased the t-shirt can return them at the same store of purchase with the receipt.

Mothership has reached out to Surfers Paradise for comment.

Top images via Stomp