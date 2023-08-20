Back

PM Lee's National Day Rally 2023, summarised

Key announcements.

Syahindah Ishak | August 20, 2023, 09:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his 2023 National Day Rally speeches on Sunday (Aug. 20) evening at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

PM Lee began with his Malay speech, before moving on to Mandarin and English.

In his rally speeches, he sought to reassure Singaporeans with announcements and updates that addressed young Singaporeans' aspirations on housing, young seniors' concerns on retirement adequacy, the elderly's concerns in an ageing society, and Singaporeans' concerns on leadership renewal.

Here are the key announcements from his speeches:

Temporary financial support scheme for jobseekers

A temporary financial support scheme will be introduced for jobseekers. This will ease the immediate pressure they face so that they can focus on upgrading their skills for a better long-term job.

Upgrading work on Geylang Serai district

The Geylang Serai district will undergo more renovations and upgrading work, which will complete in 2024.

Giving more financial support to Singaporeans

PM Lee said that he had asked Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to study if the Assurance Package can be enhanced further in view of the GST hike in 2024.

Addressing the recent scandals

PM Lee also addressed concerns about Singapore's political system, following a wave of scandals in recent months.

The Majulah Package for young seniors

PM Lee announced the Majulah Package for "Young Seniors" – those in their 50s and early 60s – to meet their retirement needs better.

The package, which will cost the government about S$7 billion, consists of three components and will be available for 1.4 million Singaporeans aged 50 and above this year or those born in 1973 or earlier.

Active aging & signing up for Healthier SG

PM Lee stressed the importance of active aging.

He also talked about the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s "Healthier SG" campaign, and urged Singaporeans to sign up when they are invited by MOH.

More senior-friendly HDB homes & precincts

The government will also provide more options for senior-friendly home features and scale up implementation of assisted living facilities.

No more mature/non-mature estates in BTO projects

From the second half of 2024, Singapore's public housing will no longer be classified as mature and non-mature estates.

Instead, new Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will then be classified as "Standard", "Plus" and "Prime" projects in the new framework.

More housing options for singles

Singles in Singapore will soon have access to more housing options, under a new HDB framework that will be rolled out from the second half of 2024.

Remembering what Lee Kuan Yew said

PM Lee reflected on the values and ideals championed by the founding fathers of Singapore, including founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, whose 100th birth anniversary will be marked in a few weeks.

No delay in leadership renewal plans

PM Lee assured Singaporeans that the recent "controversial issues" will not delay his timetable for renewal.

Top image via Prime Minister's Office, Singapore on YouTube.

Tan Kin Lian: Majority of people who saw my posts on 'pretty girls' think it's lighthearted & fun

Tan also addressed why his wife has not been seen with him yet.

August 21, 2023, 12:22 PM

1 man dies after 10-person fight at 6am at Concorde Hotel in Orchard

Witnesses said that fights often occur in the area.

August 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

Yishun HDB cafe that sells alcohol says post by Nee Soon GRC MP 'negatively' affected business

It said it's not a pub.

August 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

Woman sees live cockroach lodged in plane window throughout 3-hour domestic China flight

Highly resilient.

August 21, 2023, 02:47 AM

'These incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal': PM Lee

He said the Covid-19 pandemic postponed his plans to step down by 2022, but he assured Singaporeans that recent "controversial issues" will not disrupt his "timetable for renewal".

August 20, 2023, 09:00 PM

Lee Kuan Yew told MPs S'pore must always remain clean & incorruptible, & to lead by example: PM Lee

"Otherwise," Lee Kuan Yew said, "we are finished."

August 20, 2023, 08:58 PM

Singles can buy 2-room flexi flats across all BTO projects from mid-2024

Once the new public housing classification kicks in.

August 20, 2023, 08:54 PM

No more mature/non-mature estates: BTO projects to be classified as Standard, Plus & Prime from mid-2024

Current homes or homes that have already been booked will not be reclassified.

August 20, 2023, 08:51 PM

HDB homes, precincts to be more senior-friendly: PM Lee on preparing for a 'super-aged' society

"Some of them already exist today, but we need to improve them, scale up, and get ready for the large numbers down the road," he said.

August 20, 2023, 08:29 PM

'Prevention is better than cure': PM Lee on importance of active ageing in S'pore

He and Ho Ching have signed up for "Healthier SG", which aims to help people take more responsibility for their health.

August 20, 2023, 08:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.