PM Lee's National Day Rally 2023, summarised

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his 2023 National Day Rally speeches on Sunday (Aug. 20) evening at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

PM Lee began with his Malay speech, before moving on to Mandarin and English.

In his rally speeches, he sought to reassure Singaporeans with announcements and updates that addressed young Singaporeans' aspirations on housing, young seniors' concerns on retirement adequacy, the elderly's concerns in an ageing society, and Singaporeans' concerns on leadership renewal.

Here are the key announcements from his speeches:

Temporary financial support scheme for jobseekers

A temporary financial support scheme will be introduced for jobseekers. This will ease the immediate pressure they face so that they can focus on upgrading their skills for a better long-term job.

Upgrading work on Geylang Serai district

The Geylang Serai district will undergo more renovations and upgrading work, which will complete in 2024.

Giving more financial support to Singaporeans

PM Lee said that he had asked Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to study if the Assurance Package can be enhanced further in view of the GST hike in 2024.

Addressing the recent scandals

PM Lee also addressed concerns about Singapore's political system, following a wave of scandals in recent months.

The Majulah Package for young seniors

PM Lee announced the Majulah Package for "Young Seniors" – those in their 50s and early 60s – to meet their retirement needs better.

The package, which will cost the government about S$7 billion, consists of three components and will be available for 1.4 million Singaporeans aged 50 and above this year or those born in 1973 or earlier.

Active aging & signing up for Healthier SG

PM Lee stressed the importance of active aging.

He also talked about the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s "Healthier SG" campaign, and urged Singaporeans to sign up when they are invited by MOH.

More senior-friendly HDB homes & precincts

The government will also provide more options for senior-friendly home features and scale up implementation of assisted living facilities.

No more mature/non-mature estates in BTO projects

From the second half of 2024, Singapore's public housing will no longer be classified as mature and non-mature estates.

Instead, new Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will then be classified as "Standard", "Plus" and "Prime" projects in the new framework.

More housing options for singles

Singles in Singapore will soon have access to more housing options, under a new HDB framework that will be rolled out from the second half of 2024.

Remembering what Lee Kuan Yew said

PM Lee reflected on the values and ideals championed by the founding fathers of Singapore, including founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, whose 100th birth anniversary will be marked in a few weeks.

No delay in leadership renewal plans

PM Lee assured Singaporeans that the recent "controversial issues" will not delay his timetable for renewal.

