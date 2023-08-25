Back

'Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor': Najib writes a poem after 1 year in prison

"Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor."

Keyla Supharta | August 25, 2023, 01:46 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has written a heartfelt poem about his intimate reflections after officially spending one year in prison.

For context, the 70-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in Kajang prison on Aug. 23, 2022 for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12 million) from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

His appeal to review his conviction and sentence was rejected by the Malaysian Federal Court on Mar. 31 2023.

Behind the iron curtain

In the poem he shared on Facebook, Najib shared how he spent his day in prison— awaiting the passing of time and keeping in prayers while sleeping on a cold, cement floor.

Here's an English translation of the poem:

365 days have come and gone

Behind the iron curtain

Lying on the cold cement floor

The prayer mat becomes a companion

Sujud (the act of low bowing or prostration, usually done in prayers)

Observing the five daily prayers

Seeking His mercy to lighten the challenge

Praying for peace, freedom from suffering

At dawn

Awaiting light from the morning sun

Piercing through the iron-curtained window

Silence and quiet

Reciting the Quran

Heartful prayer

Solitude.

Despite knowing Allah is always present

Never forsaking His servants

12-year prison sentence

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in Kajang prison after being declared guilty of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$12 million) of funds belonging to a subsidiary of 1MDB.

As part of his sentence, the former Prime Minister also had to pay an RM210 million (S$60.8 million) fine, Malay Mail reported.

1MDB was a state fund Najib founded in 2009 during his term as prime minister, aimed to promote economic development in Malaysia through global partnerships and foreign direct investment.

It was meant to be used to improve the well-being of the Malaysian people.

According to the United States Department of Justice, more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) of 1MDB funds were misappropriated between 2009 to 2015.

