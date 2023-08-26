Back

Muis finds forged halal certificates in 2 eateries, reports matter to police

The halal certificates bore the signature of the previous Mufti who retired in 2020.

Keyla Supharta | August 26, 2023, 04:13 PM

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Muis visited Kak Mah Chicken and Joy Lap's Kitchen. Instead, Muis visited the premises listed on the certificates issued to these places.)

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has referred a case relating to the falsification of its halal certification involving two eateries to the Singapore Police Force.

In a Facebook post, Muis said they made a visit to the premises listed on the certificates issued to Kak Mah Chicken and Joy Lap's Kitchen, but found that the products sold did not have the Muis Halal Certification Mark (MHCM).

Obvious forgeries

Muis said that the certificates in their establishment were "obvious forgeries" and supposedly bore the signature of the previous Mufti.

Mufti refers to a Muslim legal expert who makes decisions based on religious laws.

The previous Mufti of Singapore, Mohamad Fatris Bakaram, retired in 2020. The current Mufti is Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Meanwhile, halal certificates are only valid for a year or two and must be renewed at least three months before it expires.

The forged halal certificates in the two establishments expire on Nov. 30, 2025.

Addresses listed in certificates

The two fake Halal certificates also listed the same five addresses:

  1. Block 294 Yishun Street 22, #01-317

  2. Block 542B Serangoon North Avenue 3, #02-01

  3. KINEX Mall, #B1-36

  4. Westgate, #B2-01

  5. New Tech Park (NTP), #01-22

A halal consultant told Berita Harian that a halal certificate usually only lists one address.

He also said that the two certificates have the same certificate number when it should be different for each certificate.

Muis urged the public who want to confirm the status of an eating establishment, central kitchen or caterer to check online at www.halal.sg or MuslimSG app Makan Places.

Top image via Muis/Facebook.

