Back

M'sian man punches daycare worker who was caught on CCTV abusing his 4 y/o son

The woman was caught on CCTV hitting and slapping the child.

Ilyda Chua | August 12, 2023, 03:28 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A Malaysian man flew into a rage and attacked a daycare worker who had been caught on CCTV abusing his four-year-old son.

Worker hit, slapped him

In a video clip posted by MyNewsHub on Twitter, the daycare worker was shown hitting and slapping the child as he ate.

After multiple instances of being hit, the child began to cower away from her.

But she did not let up, hitting him a few more times before the end of the clip.

The worker also grabbed him by the hair, leading him to cover his head as though in defence.

Father flew into a rage

A second video clip showed a separate meeting between the child's father and the daycare worker.

After a few tense moments, the man appeared to lose his patience, approaching the worker and punching her a few times.

After the first blow, the child's mother and a few other employees attempted to restrain him.

But he pushed past them and continued to attack her.

According to MyNewsHub, the incident took place in Luyang, Sabah.

The Kota Kinabalu police also confirmed that they received three separate reports about the incident: one from the child's mother, one from the daycare operator, and one from the daycare worker, MyNewsHub reported.

Top photo from MyNewsHub/Twitter

No more FamilyMart in Thailand: 200 outlets to be converted to Thai supermarket chain

Goodbye.

August 12, 2023, 02:42 PM

Get a free ice cream croissant if you swirl at least 10cm of soft serve at Swish Rolls in Bukit Timah

Are you up for the challenge?

August 12, 2023, 01:46 PM

Indonesian woman, 41, marries best friend's son, 16, but forced to separate after 4 days

Trouble in paradise.

August 12, 2023, 01:37 PM

Candidate broadcasts aired on TV, rallies not encouraged for upcoming 2023 Presidential Election: ELD

There will also be a televised Presidential Forum and a video where presidential candidates answer questions from younger Singaporeans.

August 12, 2023, 01:12 PM

Man, 25, helps friend stage car accident at Sims Avenue & claim S$67,000 in insurance, gets jailed

He had done so in hopes of receiving an insurance payout.

August 12, 2023, 12:51 PM

S'pore police warn of fake GST Voucher app which lets scammers control mobile phone

Be careful.

August 12, 2023, 11:54 AM

Police arrest 49 men, aged 21 to 46, found at Sentosa hotel villa party with controlled drugs

The party was organised on a private chatgroup platform.

August 12, 2023, 11:24 AM

Firsthand from Bugis: Mum & daughter open modern cafe to sell traditional pandan waffles from S$2

Getting hungry now.

August 12, 2023, 11:19 AM

Wang Yi visits S'pore, meets PM Lee & DPM Wong, says China will speed up resumption of direct flights to S'pore

He met with PM Lee, Lawrence Wong, and Vivian Balakrishnan.

August 12, 2023, 11:02 AM

Donnie Yen's daughter Jasmine Yen, 19, makes her debut in S'pore

She made her debut at the Majulah Music Night.

August 12, 2023, 10:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.