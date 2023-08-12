M'sian man punches daycare worker who was caught on CCTV abusing his 4 y/o son

A Malaysian man flew into a rage and attacked a daycare worker who had been caught on CCTV abusing his four-year-old son.

Worker hit, slapped him

In a video clip posted by MyNewsHub on Twitter, the daycare worker was shown hitting and slapping the child as he ate.

After multiple instances of being hit, the child began to cower away from her.

But she did not let up, hitting him a few more times before the end of the clip.

The worker also grabbed him by the hair, leading him to cover his head as though in defence.

Father flew into a rage

A second video clip showed a separate meeting between the child's father and the daycare worker.

After a few tense moments, the man appeared to lose his patience, approaching the worker and punching her a few times.

After the first blow, the child's mother and a few other employees attempted to restrain him.

But he pushed past them and continued to attack her.

According to MyNewsHub, the incident took place in Luyang, Sabah.

The Kota Kinabalu police also confirmed that they received three separate reports about the incident: one from the child's mother, one from the daycare operator, and one from the daycare worker, MyNewsHub reported.

