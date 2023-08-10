M’sia woman, 29, dies after getting breast enhancement injection from unlicensed beautician

A 29-year-old Malaysian woman has passed away after receiving breast enhancement injections from an unlicensed beautician, according to Malaysian local media.

Deceased originally intended to get a facelift

The husband of the deceased, Chen Wei Shan (transliteration), told China Press that she had initially intended to only get a facelift.

She had reportedly headed to a house located in Skudai, Johor, on Jul. 29 to find a woman who claimed to be a beautician for facial beauty services.

While she was there, the beautician had supposedly persuaded Chen into accepting breast enhancement as well, on top of facial services.

The breast enhancement involved the injection of dermal fillers into her chest.

Admitted into hospital the following day

According to her husband, Chen felt dizzy with pain in her chest after the treatment.

Initially, she thought it was normal and did not think much of it.

She was also able to sleep normally.

However, the pain got worse the following day at about noon and Chen went to a clinic, whereupon she was told by the doctor that she was in a dangerous situation as she had suffered some kind of overdose from drugs.

Chen's husband added that she was eventually admitted to a hospital at 7pm on the same day into a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri.

Passed away on Aug. 2

Her condition worsened, and by Aug. 1, she could not move or walk as she also felt pain in her back and legs.

On Aug. 2, she had to be sent to the intensive care unit for emergency treatment at 5am.

Chen subsequently passed away about two hours later, just after 7am.

According to a forensic doctor, preliminary autopsy results showed that her chest was full of bacteria, and her death is suspected to have been caused by bacterial infection. However, the specific cause has yet to be determined.

Chen left behind two kids aged 12 and nine.

Family urged police to review classification Chen's passing as "sudden death"

Malaysian media Oriental Daily reported that Chen's passing was eventually classified by the Iskandar Puteri as a case of "sudden death".

In urging the police to review the case, Chen's husband was quoted as saying:

"This is so unfair. She (the beautician) got a person killed and she is able to continue getting away with it without being dealt with or punished."

Meanwhile, the chairman of Johor's State Health and Unity committee, Ling Tian Soon, said he had visited Chen's family at her funeral wake to express his condolences and recommended that they lodge a complaint with the Johor Health Department.

He added that this will allow the Health Department to conduct a detailed investigation, including whether the beautician has the appropriate licenses and operates according to standardised procedures.

Ling also urged the public to ensure that such "clinics" are certified by Malaysia's Health Ministry and that the person providing the service has the relevant license.

Top photos via China Press