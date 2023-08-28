Back

23 motorists, aged 20-49, charged in court for drink driving offences

When you drink, don't drive.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

A total of 23 motorists, aged between 20 and 49 years, were charged in court on Aug. 24, 2023 for drink driving offences.

These motorists were arrested between January and August 2023 when they failed the breathalyser tests during routine police checks.

Nine of the motorists will be facing additional charges for other traffic offences.

2 cases of collision with stationary objects

On Jan. 14, 2023, in two separate cases, two men, aged 32 and 43 years, collided into the rear of a stationary lorry along TPE, towards PIE, before Loyang Avenue exit and a tree along Tuas Avenue 8, respectively.

They were found to have driven their cars under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offence of drink driving and driving without due care.

Collision with car

On March 19, 2023, a 33-year-old man allegedly ran the red traffic light signal and collided into a stationary car, on the opposite direction of Yishun Avenue 1.

He was found to have driven his car under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offence of drink driving and dangerous driving.

via SPF

Collision with motorcycle

On Feb. 4, 2023, a 44-year-old man collided into the rear of a motorcycle along Outram Road.

He was found to have driven his car under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offence of drink driving and driving without due care.

Cars left in stationary positions

On May 24 and June 9, 2023, two men, aged 30 and 28 years respectively, allegedly left their cars in a stationary position along Jurong West Street 32 at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 1, and along Hougang Avenue 1 respectively.

This caused danger and obstruction to other road users.

Investigations revealed that both men had driven their cars after consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel.

They were charged with the offence of drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others.

Mounted centre dividers

On May 17 and June 6, 2023, two men, aged 37 and 49 years respectively, allegedly drove their cars and mounted the centre dividers at Victoria Street and Macpherson Road respectively.

They were found to have driven their cars under the influence of alcohol and was charged with the offence of drink driving and driving without due care.

via SPF

Stopped for checks at police roadblock

On July 7, 2023, a 45-year-old man was stopped for checks at a police roadblock.

The driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

As the driver was a repeated drink driving offender, he was charged with drink driving and would be sentenced to imprisonment if convicted.

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or imprisonment for a term up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$20,000, and imprisonment for a term up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

