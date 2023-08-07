S'porean man, 22, dies after motorcycle hits trailer along Second Link in M'sia

A Singaporean man, 22, died on Friday night, Aug. 4 after his motorcycle hit a trailer near the 9.5km mark of the Second Link in Malaysia.

Mohamad Ilyas Ilyasa Mohamad Ismadi was travelling in the direction of Johor Bahru with Nur Surya Emelya Mohamad Imran, 22, a Singaporean who was riding pillion.

The couple were thrown onto the road after the collision at about 10:30pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, while the pillion rider was seriously injured and conveyed unconscious to a hospital in Malaysia.

Nur Surya has been brought back to Singapore and is warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun, Berita Harian reported.

She was warded in Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor following the accident and is now in the intensive care unit, the Malay newspaper also reported.

She reportedly sustained injuries to her pelvis but is currently conscious and awaiting surgery within the next three days.

The body of Ilyas was brought back to Singapore for burial on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Singaporean man had just completed his national service in May 2022 and was now working as a food delivery rider, Berita Harian added.

Condolences poured in for Ilyas since Saturday following news of his demise.

Photos of the accident were circulated online shortly after it occurred.

They showed a rider wearing a helmet on the ground, with a pool of blood around his head.

Another person was seen next to him.

On their way to dinner

According to Berita Harian, the couple were on their way to dinner in Johor Bahru with the woman's family, who were travelling separately in a car.

As the motorcycle cleared immigration first, the couple were to meet the rest of the family at the restaurant.

However, Nur Surya's mother then received a call from her daughter's phone.

A woman over the line told the mother that her daughter who was riding pillion was seriously injured after an accident, and that the male motorcyclist had passed away.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante