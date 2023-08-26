Mother in China has 9 children in 13 years, wants more to 'complete the Chinese Zodiac'

A woman in China has attracted public attention for giving birth to nine children in the past 13 years— all while in her early 30s.

According to Sohu, an online services website in China, the woman is 34 years old. However, other sources claim she is 31 years old.

When faced with public incredulity, the woman expressed that she does not want to "waste her husband's genes" and intends to continue having more children in order to complete the twelve Chinese Zodiac signs.

Supposedly married when she was 16 years old

Tian Dongxia met her husband, Zhao Wanlong, in high school.

According to Zhao, he fell for Tian at first sight and started pursuing her until she reciprocated his feelings.

Tian supposedly married Zhao, who was three years older than her, when she was just 16 years old.

She gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in 2010— the Year of the Tiger.

She gave birth again to a pair of twin sons in 2012, the Year of the Dragon.

Nine children, pregnant with 10th

After having their first three children, Tian and Zhao initially did not intend to have any more kids.

But Tian felt a desire to have more children to make the house more lively.

In 2016, the Year of the Goat, the couple had their fourth child— a daughter.

Tian would then give birth to another four children in the next four years.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 situation in 2020 made it complicated to have children and Tian had to give birth to her eight child alone.

Thankfully, the situation improved and Tian safely gave birth to her ninth child in 2022.

Tian is currently pregnant with her 10th child and has no intention to stop in the foreseeable future.

A child for every Chinese Zodiac sign

She expressed her intention to continue giving birth until she has a child for every Chinese Zodiac sign.

To date, she has given birth to children born in the Year of the Tiger, Dragon, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig, and Rat.

This means she would have to give birth to at least five more children in the Year of the Ox, Rabbit, Snake, Horse, and Sheep.

The next Year of the Ox is 2033, which means she will be in her early 40s.

Six nannies to take care of children

Some members of the public questioned how Tian was able to take care and afford of that many children in her household.

As it turns out, money is not an issue as Zhao is reportedly the chairman of China conglomerate Wanzheng Group while Tian herself is a general manager in the company.

The family also allegedly live in a mansion spanning about 60,000 square meters and has six nannies to care for their children.

They also have a dedicated nutritionist to provide nutritious meals for everyone in the house.

Tian herself has a chauffeur and stays in the best confinement centres to recuperate after giving birth.

"Although I'm tired, I'm also very happy!"

The couple's life is not without criticism, however, with some members of the public labelling Tian a "fertility machine" without any self-existence.

But Tian disagrees.

"Although I'm tired, I'm also very happy! And my husband's genes are so good, it's a pity if we don't have more children!" Tian said, as quoted by Sohu.

Although Tian does not have to worry too much about her children's daily lives, she believes in taking care of their education herself.

Tian intends to travel around with her children to expand their horizons and knowledge.

Presumably, astrology will be covered too.

Top image via Sohu.