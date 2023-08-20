Back

Monkeys scale Jalan Besar HDB block à la 'Mission Impossible'

Julia Yee | August 20, 2023, 04:39 PM

A troop of long-tailed macaques spent their Saturday exploring a block of flats at Jalan Besar.

Their antics were recorded and uploaded onto TikTok by an awed human on Aug. 19.

@ladyv_victoria He shoots, She shoots, I also shoot la! 美猴王们大闹 Jalan Besar 😂 . . #monkeyinaction #monkeys #monkeytiktok #monkey @Stomp Singapore @Mothership @The Straits Times ♬ original sound - Victoria Loh

Moves like Tom Cruise

The video begins by panning up one of the HDB blocks to reveal that it had been overrun by the monkeys.

A couple were perched along the ledges of the fourth and fifth levels, but the one that stole the show was shimmying down the corner of the building like this:

GIF from Victoria Loh's video.

Four limbs gripping the sides of the pillar with its tail flat against the wall for balance, the animal scaled down the building exuding prowess.

"Wow wow wow," the person filming exclaimed, impressed.

Its pals seemed to be waiting for their turn, as they too soon clambered onto the pillar and started to make their way down in a similar fashion.

Together, the primates executed a feat that would've been considered treacherous for mere humans.

GIF from Victoria Loh's video.

Their climbing techniques, which would have put any experienced boulderer to shame, was compared to the training tactics of special forces.

Comment on TikTok.

Comment on TikTok.

Once they reached the second floor, the acrobats took turns leaping off the pillar onto the roof of the first floor.

They then made their way into the second floor corridor, presumably to pay the residents there a surprise visit.

Image via Victoria Loh.

Snack break

Regardless of one's skill, conquering the concrete landscape was no easy feat, as exemplified by one monkey who paused for a snack break.

Perched on the railings of the HDB block's corridors, the animal made itself at home and helped itself to fruits growing on someone's potted plants.

Image via Sha Fogo.

The seated monkey was flanked by two Singapore flags waving in the breeze, making for an oddly patriotic sight.

Mothership has reached out to NParks and the Jalan Besar town council for comment.

Top images via Victoria Loh/TikTok

