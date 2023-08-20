Monkeys scale Jalan Besar HDB block à la 'Mission Impossible'

A troop of long-tailed macaques spent their Saturday exploring a block of flats at Jalan Besar.

Their antics were recorded and uploaded onto TikTok by an awed human on Aug. 19.

Moves like Tom Cruise

The video begins by panning up one of the HDB blocks to reveal that it had been overrun by the monkeys.

A couple were perched along the ledges of the fourth and fifth levels, but the one that stole the show was shimmying down the corner of the building like this:

Four limbs gripping the sides of the pillar with its tail flat against the wall for balance, the animal scaled down the building exuding prowess.

"Wow wow wow," the person filming exclaimed, impressed.

Its pals seemed to be waiting for their turn, as they too soon clambered onto the pillar and started to make their way down in a similar fashion.

Together, the primates executed a feat that would've been considered treacherous for mere humans.

Their climbing techniques, which would have put any experienced boulderer to shame, was compared to the training tactics of special forces.

Once they reached the second floor, the acrobats took turns leaping off the pillar onto the roof of the first floor.

They then made their way into the second floor corridor, presumably to pay the residents there a surprise visit.

Snack break

Regardless of one's skill, conquering the concrete landscape was no easy feat, as exemplified by one monkey who paused for a snack break.

Perched on the railings of the HDB block's corridors, the animal made itself at home and helped itself to fruits growing on someone's potted plants.

The seated monkey was flanked by two Singapore flags waving in the breeze, making for an oddly patriotic sight.

Mothership has reached out to NParks and the Jalan Besar town council for comment.

