MOE releases school terms & holidays for 2024

The dates for the 2024 school year for all MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute are out.

Start of school

Primary one and kindergarten one will start school on Jan. 2, while primary two to six and kindergarten two students will begin school on Jan. 3.

For junior college and Millennia Institute year one students, their school term will begin in February 2024, but their term ends on Nov. 22.

For Millenia Institute year two and three and junior college year two students, their classes will begin on Jan. 8, 2024, till the end of the GCE A-Level examinations.

2024 school holidays

The four vacation periods for MOE kindergarten, primary and secondary schools are:

Mar. 9 to Mar. 17

May 25 to Jun. 23

Aug. 31 to Sep. 8

Nov. 16 to Dec. 31

For junior college and Millenia Institute, the vacation periods are:

Mar. 9 to Mar. 17

May 25 to Jun. 23

Aug. 31 to Sep. 8

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

As Youth Day falls on Sunday, Jun. 30, the following Monday, Jul. 1, will be a school holiday.

Teachers' Day will fall on Aug. 30, and Children's Day will be on Oct. 4.

2024 Public Holidays

New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1

Chinese New Year: Saturday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 11. Monday, Feb. 12, will be a public holiday, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, will be a school holiday as a designated day off-in-lieu.

Good Friday: Friday, Mar. 29

Hari Raya Puasa: Wednesday, Apr. 10

Labour Day: Wednesday, May 1

Vesak Day: Wednesday, May 22

Hari Raya Haji: Monday, Jun. 17

National Day: Friday, Aug. 9

Deepavali: Thursday, Oct. 31

Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Top photo via MOE/Facebook