Son says his mum, 64, who fell off cruise into S'pore Strait, has died, after viewing CCTV footage

Fiona Tan | August 02, 2023, 05:09 PM

The son of the missing Spectrum of the Seas cruise passenger said his mother has apparently passed away.

Woman went missing on Jul. 31, 2023

The 64-year-old Reeta Sahani went missing aboard the Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas cruise on Jul. 31, 2023.

It was the last day of her four-day cruise holiday with her 70-year-old husband Jakesh Sahan.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) put out a media statement on Jul. 31, 2023 night stating that a Spectrum of the Seas cruise passenger had fallen overboard and into the Singapore Strait.

Son and husband believed she was on the ship

Reeta's son Apoorv Sahani said on Jul. 31 night that the ship's crew believes that his mother had jumped off.

He, however, was suspicious and said it does not make sense as his mother could not swim and was enjoying herself during the holiday.

He added that the crew did not show him any CCTV footage nor give him anything that confirmed that his mother was the passenger who fell overboard.

While his father was unable to find his wife prior to disembarking from the cruise ship, Apoorv said he and his father believe that his mother is still on the ship.

Royal Caribbean International told Mothership that the Spectrum of the Seas cruise departed as scheduled on Jul. 31 evening, after it had been "cleared by authorities".

Announced her passing after seeing the footage

In an update on Aug. 1, Apoorv said he has seen the CCTV footage.

He said: "With the footage, we have unfortunately learnt that my mother has passed away."

This was reiterated by his brother Vivek Sahani's Instagram post on the same date.

Vivek also shared that his mother's birthday fell on Aug. 1.

Both Apoorv and Vivek thanked the authorities and the public for their assistance and requested for privacy to mourn the loss of their mother.

Search efforts

In response to Mothership's queries, MPA said the Singapore Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (MRCC) continues to coordinate the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the passenger who fell overboard, its statement on Aug. 1 night said.

MPA has deployed two patrol craft to help in the search in Singapore’s waters, and 22 commercial vessels have responded to MPA’s request to assist in the lookout for the passenger who fell overboard.

Assets from Singapore’s Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy are also keeping a lookout.

The SAR area covers the stretch of Singapore port waters and the Singapore Strait.

Singapore MRCC is also coordinating SAR operations with the Indonesia Search and Rescue agency, Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan (BASARNAS), and they have deployed three craft to support the SAR efforts.

MRCC Singapore continues to issue navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the Singapore Strait to keep a lookout for the missing passenger.

