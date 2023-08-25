Migrant worker helps elderly man cross Ang Mo Kio road, lends shoulder as support

A migrant worker in Singapore has been lauded for his act of kindness.

The Singapore Kindness Movement posted a video recently, featuring a construction worker helping an elderly man cross the road.

This lovely scene was captured at the intersection of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and 3.

The video is only 10 seconds long, but it's full of warmth.

The elderly man hobbled along with a walking stick.

Next to him, the construction worker, who wore a yellow hard helmet, matched his pace, while lending his shoulder to the older man for support.

The pedestrian crossing lights had already turned red, but the pair continued steadily.

Facebook users praised the construction worker, calling his actions thoughtful and kind.

Footage: Zoey Phua via Singapore Kindness Movement.