Mian Jia Noodle Bar at Lor Liput in Holland Village closing down on Aug. 28

Mian Jia Noodle Bar at Lorong Liput in Holland Village is closing down on Aug. 28, 2023.

The eatery announced its impending closure on social media.

The announcement read: "Please be informed that Mian Jia Noodle Bar will be ceasing its operations on Aug. 28, 2023. It has been an honour to serve you for the past few years."

"We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all our loyal and precious patrons and suppliers who have supported us over these six years," the announcement added.

"Hurry down to our restaurant and enjoy your favourite Asian noodles before we officially close."

The restaurant's updated opening hours from Tuesdays to Sundays are 12pm to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm.

Prior to the announcement of its impending closure, the eatery used to be open till late at night.

Mian Jia Noodle Bar was formerly located at the ground floor of Alexandra Central Mall.

It opened at Holland Village in September 2020.

It is known for its live lobster noodles, tonkotsu broth, wanton, and fried chicken cutlet.

