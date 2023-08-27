McLaren driver skids & wrecks car along AYE after accident with taxi

A McLaren and a taxi were involved in an accident along Keppel viaduct on Aug. 26.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence force (SCDF) said that they came across the accident along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Marina Costal Expressway (MCE) at 9:20am.

Footage of the accident posted onto SG Road Vigilante and Singapore Road Accident's Facebook pages show the expressway strewn with debris.

The black McLaren's left side and front had been smashed into pieces.

In particular, the doors on the left side of the car had flown off the vehicle.

The front of the car was also heavily damaged and unrecognisable.

It is suspected that the car had hit the sides of the viaduct and spun multiple times before coming to a halt.

Skid marks could be seen on the road and barriers.

Taxi driver conveyed to hospital

A red taxi was seen nearby, but it did not look like it sustained heavy damage.

A 56-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital, SCDF said.

On the other hand, the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, refused conveyance to the hospital.

He is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

