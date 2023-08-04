Japanese woman, 90, works at McDonald's 5 days a week & lovin' it — for the last 23 years

Tamiko Honda, 90, from Japan is probably the most loyal employee in McDonaldland.

For five days a week, Honda beats the break of dawn by waking up at 4am and takes a bus to the McDonald's outlet in Chuo-ku, Kumamoto City.

There, the woman begins her workday at 7:30am.

This has been her routine for the past 23 years.

And she's showing no signs of calling it quits.

Worked at Macs for 23 years

Honda is the oldest among the 190,000 female McDonald’s employees in the country, according to Japanese news outlet Kumanichi.

The spritely elderly woman is aptly called "genki grandma", nicknamed after her contagious zest for life.

Undeterred by her petite frame and advanced age, the woman dedicates herself wholeheartedly to her three-hour shifts each workday, which comprise of cleaning the McDonald's outlet and the arcade area in front of it.

Although her family encouraged her to retire, Honda maintained that working is her way of staying healthy, reported Kumanichi.

Honda's secret — "live positively" — sounds simple, yet is admittedly hard for most to emulate.

The 90-year-old added that she's motivated by working, chatting with people, and exercising.

Just by telling herself, “I did my best again today,” and, “I am grateful to be able to work,” is enough to keep her looking forward to tomorrow.

"Honda is an indispensable presence in the store because she always works hard with a smile," said the branch manager.

Macs welcomes all

McDonald's is said to practice a diverse hiring policy.

The company welcomes potential employees regardless of age, gender, nationality, or disability, and doesn't impose a retirement age.

According to Kumanichi, a 95-year-old man works at the outlet in the Toyama Prefecture, but Honda still holds the title of the employee with the longest service.

Meanwhile

Top images via Kumanichi