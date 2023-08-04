Back

Japanese woman, 90, works at McDonald's 5 days a week & lovin' it — for the last 23 years

The rest of us really have no excuse.

Julia Yee | August 04, 2023, 06:54 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Tamiko Honda, 90, from Japan is probably the most loyal employee in McDonaldland.

For five days a week, Honda beats the break of dawn by waking up at 4am and takes a bus to the McDonald's outlet in Chuo-ku, Kumamoto City.

There, the woman begins her workday at 7:30am.

This has been her routine for the past 23 years.

And she's showing no signs of calling it quits.

Worked at Macs for 23 years

Honda is the oldest among the 190,000 female McDonald’s employees in the country, according to Japanese news outlet Kumanichi.

The spritely elderly woman is aptly called "genki grandma", nicknamed after her contagious zest for life.

Undeterred by her petite frame and advanced age, the woman dedicates herself wholeheartedly to her three-hour shifts each workday, which comprise of cleaning the McDonald's outlet and the arcade area in front of it.

Photo via Kumanichi.

Although her family encouraged her to retire, Honda maintained that working is her way of staying healthy, reported Kumanichi.

Honda's secret — "live positively" — sounds simple, yet is admittedly hard for most to emulate.

The 90-year-old added that she's motivated by working, chatting with people, and exercising.

Just by telling herself, “I did my best again today,” and, “I am grateful to be able to work,” is enough to keep her looking forward to tomorrow.

Photo via Kumanichi.

"Honda is an indispensable presence in the store because she always works hard with a smile," said the branch manager.

Macs welcomes all

McDonald's is said to practice a diverse hiring policy.

The company welcomes potential employees regardless of age, gender, nationality, or disability, and doesn't impose a retirement age.

According to Kumanichi, a 95-year-old man works at the outlet in the Toyama Prefecture, but Honda still holds the title of the employee with the longest service.

Meanwhile

Top images via Kumanichi

Korean actor Woo Do Hwan at Ngee Ann City S'pore on Aug. 23 for Lancôme event

10 fans will each get to take a Polaroid photo with him.

August 04, 2023, 07:09 PM

Underwear hung over S'pore flag occurred in 2015, not 2023

It has been 8 years but people are still sharing the photo as if it is new.

August 04, 2023, 06:52 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore giving free very spicy mala chicken burger to those who can eat it in 3 mins

Only from Aug. 18 - 27, 2023.

August 04, 2023, 05:43 PM

Muslim preacher in Indonesia arrested for blasphemy after allowing women to pray & preach alongside men

His support of gender equality within Islam has angered the religious conservatives in the country.

August 04, 2023, 05:26 PM

2-room Tiong Bahru flat in quaint, prime location sold for S$585,000

48.5 years of lease remaining.

August 04, 2023, 05:22 PM

S'pore pangolin approaches wildlife enthusiast, pokes out its snout, leaves

So cute.

August 04, 2023, 05:11 PM

NTU features its 12 campus cats on TikTok, instantly gains popularity points with prospective students

Gotta pat 'em all.

August 04, 2023, 05:05 PM

Long queue for McGriddles Hoodies, which then go up for sale on Carousell for S$500

Not surprised.

August 04, 2023, 04:59 PM

Fireworks, NDP live screening, old-school carnival games & more at S'pore Sports Hub on Aug. 9, 2023

One more place to go to catch the fireworks.

August 04, 2023, 04:44 PM

Woman angry after Far East Plaza salon gives her S$45 'ugly', badly blended bob

Oh no.

August 04, 2023, 04:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.