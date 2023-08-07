Back

S'pore man, 57, jailed 10 months for pushing cleaner, 87, who suffered brain injuries & died

The cleaner's pre-dementia became dementia, partially due to the brain injuries.

Paul Rin | August 07, 2023, 04:43 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A 57-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Aug. 4, 2023, for pushing an 87-year-old cleaner to the ground causing him to suffer a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury.

Cheng Yew Kang, a security officer at the time, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Heng Yew Chuan.

"You think I'm scared of you ah?"

According to court documents, Heng was cleaning the Block 36 Teban Gardens Road area on the morning of Mar. 27, 2021.

He asked Cheng, who was sitting on a bench, to stand up so he could sweep the area.

Cheng thought Heng was being rude, stood up and said, "You think I’m scared of you, ah?"

Heng replied, "I'm also not scared of you."

Cheng then pushed Heng, causing Heng to fall and hit his head on the ground.

While Cheng stood over Heng, passers-by who witnessed the accident went forward to assist Heng, with one of them calling the police.

Heng was then sent to the hospital, where doctors assessed him to have a skull fracture, "traumatic brain injury", and a laceration on his forearm, among other injuries.

Heng was hospitalised for 29 days, during which he suffered an episode of delirium and also had to be on fluid restriction.

Heng passed away on Apr. 11, 2023.

Traumatic brain injury contributed to Heng's worsening dementia

Calling Cheng the "aggressor" in the incident, the prosecution asked for 10 to 12 months of jail.

They noted how Heng could not work after the incident and that his brain haemorrhages took four to five months to be resolved.

The prosecution also said Heng's pre-dementia worsened into actual dementia six months after the accident, partially due to the traumatic brain injury.

Top photo from Google Maps Street View.

S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

The song is in English and is titled 'With You'.

August 07, 2023, 07:35 PM

S'pore loanshark gets runners to splash paint in M'sia, but gets ambushed & car smashed

The loanshark claims the son in the family worked in Singapore and borrowed S$1,000 two years ago, and now owes S$13,000.

August 07, 2023, 06:59 PM

Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

Feast like a gourmet.

August 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Doctor at Yishun clinic does CPR on seated unconscious man, who died 1 week later

He was charged by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to meet professional standards.

August 07, 2023, 06:27 PM

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

S'pore troupe wins Genting World Lion Dance Championship, ends M'sia's 13-year streak

Awesome.

August 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

Not all good boys make good guard dogs.

August 07, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

He will return to court on Aug. 28.

August 07, 2023, 05:44 PM

Tin Jingyao, 23, scores S'pore's 'greatest' chess victory, beating former world rapid champion Mamedyarov

Huge upset.

August 07, 2023, 05:41 PM

MOE releases school terms & holidays for 2024

PSA.

August 07, 2023, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.