Man, 23, charged with shop theft from Woodlands Sheng Siong, S$21,000 worth of items recovered

The accused is currently also undergoing court proceedings for other similar cases of shop theft.

Winnie Li | August 01, 2023, 05:15 PM

A 23-year-old Singaporean man had been charged in court on Jul. 31, 2023, with theft in dwelling after he allegedly stole more than S$200 worth of items from a Sheng Shiong supermarket outlet located along Woodlands Street 13.

The man allegedly stole the items, which included apparel, cooking utensils, and cleaning supplies, over four days, between Jul. 27 and 30.

In a Jul. 31 news release, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they received a report of shop theft at the aforementioned location on Sunday at about 3:45pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within two hours of the report.

At the man's residence, the police also recovered numerous items, including t-shirts, jeans, and belts, that the man had purportedly stolen previously.

In total, the items amounted to more than S$21,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Not the first time charged with shop theft

Court documents also revealed that it was not the first time the man had allegedly committed shop theft at the Sheng Siong supermarket in Woodlands.

He was slapped with the same charge for allegedly stealing a foldable mattress and a pillow from the outlet in the early morning of May 1, 2023.

The accused was charged again in June 2023 with theft in dwelling and fraudulent possession of property after allegedly stealing several pieces of apparel from Calvin Klein Jeans.

For each count of theft in dwelling, the man could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

The police emphasised that they take a serious view of shop theft cases, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

They also reminded retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, especially when large crowds are expected.

