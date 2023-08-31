Mother of M'sian bride dies on her wedding day

A bride in Malaysia lost her mother after signing her marriage contract on her wedding day.

What was supposed to be a joyful day for the bride, named Ika, became a tragedy.

The heartbreaking news happened on Aug. 26 and was shared in a TikTok post by user @mawiekhaili. Ika is apparently his best friend.

The video is going viral on Tiktok. It was reported on Aug. 28 by the Malaysian news site New Straits Times.

Mother passed away one hour after her wedding

In the video, the first scene showed Ika in her white wedding dress, sending her mother off in a coffin.

The words on the video read, "The happiest day has become the saddest day. This is the story of my best friend Ika on her wedding day."

The next scene showed a happy Ika during the akad nikah ceremony. Akad nikah means signing the marriage contract in Bahasa Indonesia.

"The akad nikah went on smoothly for about half an hour," said the Tiktoker. "The bride looked happy."

Ika received the bad news after the ceremony ended.

"After she got married, she got bad news of her mother," the video captions stated. "She had to rush to Kuala Lumpur General Hospital to see her mother who was in critical condition."

Ika was then shown saying her last farewell and paying her respects to her mother who "breathed her last upon her arrival at the hospital."

'Can't imagine being in her situation'

The Tiktoker said:

"I can't imagine being in her situation. I felt a little joy but more sorrow. Her sorrow is more than mine. I am proud of her. She calmly managed her mother's remains as best as possible. She was strong to return to the marriage ceremony, not to celebrate but to respect the guests who attended her wedding."

The guests included the newlywed's families who came "far away" from Malaysia, Indonesia, and also Singapore.

The video also showed Ika's father staying with his wife until she was buried.

"If we feel sad, remember that many are sad," said the Tiktoker.

Condolences pour in

Many Tiktokers have expressed their condolences for the bereaved bride. Some have shared similar experiences to express solidarity with the bride.

"I can't imagine what it's like 😭 ​​I hope you are strong," commented TikTok user @CallMeNurul.

"2/5 my brother's marriage ceremony.. that night my grandfather died.. 8/5 my family's visiting party.. that night my father died.. it's so sad," said TikToker @Shikineqeen.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image from @mawiekhaili/TikTok.