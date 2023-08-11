M'sia auxiliary policeman, 29, puts pontianak encounter at 2am on TikTok

An auxiliary policeman in Malaysia shared a video on TikTok, which supposedly showed a pontianak, as well as provided audio of a sound that was said to have emanated from the entity.

The personnel who uploaded the 14-second clip, known as Ikhmal, is 29 years old.

His video has been watched some 4.5 million times since it was published on July 31.

"My intention is just to share my experience and warn people out there not to be too afraid or obsessed," he said.

@ikhmal24434 Kuatkan semangat sahabat seangkatan, nawaitu kita cari rezeki, dia pun mahluk allah jugak. Untuk adik adik Baru benda ni normal . ♬ Horror Music(907870) - Pavel

The audio, as heard in the video, was clear and sounded like bleating noises made by an animal.

How sighting unfolded

Ikhmal insisted that the video of the glimpse of the entity is authentic and was recorded by him using a mobile phone.

According to him, he chanced upon the entity while out on patrol with a colleague.

"The incident happened at about 2am, and by chance, my colleague and I were patrolling around the area," he added.

"While on patrol, we heard a sound and it looked like someone had entered the forested area."

"Since it is a restricted area that should not have trespassers, we rode over in the patrol's multi-purpose vehicle and rushed over to the area."

"We were surprised when we saw a glimpse of a pontianak in that area, but I managed to get my mobile phone and record a video of the sighting," he said when contacted by Harian Metro.

What video showed

He said he kept the video as a memory and to share the experience of what happened while on duty.

The video exploded on TikTok shortly after it was put up.

Screen shots of the video, when adjusted for brightness, clearly showed a white figure that did not appear far from the cameraperson.

It also appeared to have descended.

The entity was dressed in what appeared to be a white rob.

Details of its face could not be made out.

The in-video caption read:

"8 years of work always get disturbed. It's common to get disturbed in this line of work, everyone will experience it." "Except today [I] was moved to record" "Usually [during] patrol [only can] hear." "This time [she] appears." "If we share but people don't believe, here's the proof."

M'sia auxiliary policeman, 29, puts pontianak encounter at 2am on TikTok https://t.co/zArJRxKbbo pic.twitter.com/d4fXYqddj7 — Mothership (@MothershipSG) August 11, 2023

Reactions

Ikhmal said many commenters on his video shared their own strange experiences, while many others called out his clip as fake and made to chase clout.

"It's up to the viewer to believe or not, because that's their right, and why should I fake it because I went through it myself," he said.

Ikhmal also said in his eight years as an auxiliary officer, he has had his fair share of strange and scary experiences.

However, Ikhmal admitted that this was the first time he caught a glimpse of what could be believed to be a pontianak.

He explained: "The disturbing sound is common, especially when on duty at night and early in the morning. Even the seniors at work have also relayed their experiences of encountering the creature."

"After all, that area was originally a palm oil plantation that was later developed, just that the seniors at work saw it but didn't record it."

"I was moved to record what I saw at that time, and fortunately, I was just shaken, I didn't get a fever after seeing it."

"I want to say that I believe in the supernatural because in the Quran, there is also mention of it, but my intention is to work to earn money so I refuse to be too afraid considering that we are all God's creatures and share life in this world," he said.

"I hope that what is shared does not discourage anyone, especially the younger ones who are interested in this field of security."

"Just consider it normal and one of the challenges in the job because over time we will forget about it," he said.

All photos via via @ikhmal24434 TikTok