M'sian man quits corporate job to care for bedridden mum full-time, calls it his 'best decision'

A Malaysian man is being praised after he uploaded a TikTok on Aug. 19 that provided a snippet into his life of being a full-time caretaker for his mother.

The man, who goes by the TikTok handle @alifr0z, said in his video he had quit his nine-to-five corporate job to do so, and described the move as the "best decision" he has ever made.

The video has since reached nearly 3 million views.

Administering care to his mother and doing the housework

The video began with the man revealing that he changes his mother's diapers six times a day.

In addition, he prepares her medicine by crushing it and also administers her insulin.

The man also showed himself feeding his mother milk every three hours, giving her a towel bath, cleaning her tracheostomy tube, and even brushing her teeth.

He also showed himself changing his mother's position and added in the captions that he did this every two hours in order to ensure she did not get bedsores.

Other duties included doing physiotherapy for her, as well as preparing her medicine for the following week.

The video then switched over to showing how he does the household chores as well, from the laundry to tidying the room, to preparing a "simple lunch" for himself and cooking dinner for his family.

Watches TV and goes for a jog in his spare time

As for what he does in his free time, the man revealed that he would go for a "healing jog", and that his favourite TV show is "My #QuranTime".

The video ended with the caption:

"This is definitely the toughest decision I've ever made. But also the best."

Fellow TikTok users share their own experiences of making sacrifices to care for parents

Many TikTok users reacted to the video by praising the man for the sacrifice he had made for his mother and his dedication.

Several users also shared their own experiences of making their own sacrifices to take care of their parents.

Mothership has reached out to @alifr0z for more information about his mother's condition.

Top screenshots from alifr0z TikTok