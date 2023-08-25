Back

M'sian man quits corporate job to care for bedridden mum full-time, calls it his 'best decision'

A tremendous sacrifice.

Matthias Ang | August 25, 2023, 05:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian man is being praised after he uploaded a TikTok on Aug. 19 that provided a snippet into his life of being a full-time caretaker for his mother.

The man, who goes by the TikTok handle @alifr0z, said in his video he had quit his nine-to-five corporate job to do so, and described the move as the "best decision" he has ever made.

The video has since reached nearly 3 million views.

@alifr0z Left my 9-5 corporate job to take care of my bedridden mak and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. Sumpah lagi puas jaga sendiri. #adayinmylife #caregiver #caretaker #Bedridden ♬ Oke work that imaged the Ghibli-like forest - CRAFT SOUND STUDIO

Administering care to his mother and doing the housework

The video began with the man revealing that he changes his mother's diapers six times a day.

In addition, he prepares her medicine by crushing it and also administers her insulin.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

The man also showed himself feeding his mother milk every three hours, giving her a towel bath, cleaning her tracheostomy tube, and even brushing her teeth.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

He also showed himself changing his mother's position and added in the captions that he did this every two hours in order to ensure she did not get bedsores.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Other duties included doing physiotherapy for her, as well as preparing her medicine for the following week.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

The video then switched over to showing how he does the household chores as well, from the laundry to tidying the room, to preparing a "simple lunch" for himself and cooking dinner for his family.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Watches TV and goes for a jog in his spare time

As for what he does in his free time, the man revealed that he would go for a "healing jog", and that his favourite TV show is "My #QuranTime".

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

The video ended with the caption:

"This is definitely the toughest decision I've ever made.

But also the best."

Fellow TikTok users share their own experiences of making sacrifices to care for parents

Many TikTok users reacted to the video by praising the man for the sacrifice he had made for his mother and his dedication.

Several users also shared their own experiences of making their own sacrifices to take care of their parents.

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Source: Screenshot from alifr0z TikTok

Mothership has reached out to @alifr0z for more information about his mother's condition.

Top screenshots from alifr0z TikTok

Meta launches multilingual AI model that translates 100 languages into speech or text real-time

So cool.

August 25, 2023, 05:07 PM

'Not just a charity': Tharman on helping the disadvantaged in S'pore

"Earn their trust, respect them, and help to develop themselves," Tharman said.

August 25, 2023, 04:47 PM

Male e-bike rider, 64, dies after colliding with school bus in Hougang

The collision sent the bike flying 10 metres away.

August 25, 2023, 04:23 PM

Shanti Pereira qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics 200m event

She matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds, setting a Singapore national record.

August 25, 2023, 04:14 PM

Yishun HDB café serving alcohol made to return premises to HDB by Aug. 31, 2023

HDB said the tenant received repeated warnings but was "uncooperative".

August 25, 2023, 03:26 PM

Migrant worker helps elderly man cross Ang Mo Kio road, lends shoulder as support

Nice.

August 25, 2023, 03:21 PM

Dishes from Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Khao available at S'pore's Ginger buffet from Oct. 6-29, 2023

A fusion of Thai and local delights.

August 25, 2023, 03:05 PM

Domestic helper, 41, jailed for stealing S$169,520 from S'pore employer's dad, 94, on 197 occasions

She said she needed the money to pay off her debts.

August 25, 2023, 02:25 PM

Tan Kin Lian's wife shares why & how she supports his 2nd presidential bid

She also gave a rare look into the couple's personal life.

August 25, 2023, 02:21 PM

'Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor': Najib writes a poem after 1 year in prison

"Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor."

August 25, 2023, 01:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.