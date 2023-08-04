Back

Mahathir admitted to hospital, expected to be discharged few days later

The former prime minister has a history of health scares throughout the years.

Keyla Supharta | August 04, 2023, 11:08 AM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for an infection, Malay Mail reported.

The 98-year-old former prime minister had been admitted since Tuesday (Aug. 1), according to The Star, which cited an anonymous source.

Mahathir's exact health condition was not disclosed, though sources said he was not in any form of danger. His office said any information about Mahathir's health would be issued by his doctors at IJN.

The former prime minister is expected to be discharged from hospital today, according to The Star.

History of health scares

Mahathir has a history of health scares throughout the years, having suffered his first heart attack in 1989 at the age of 64.

He had two more heart attacks in 2006 and went through a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

The veteran politician went through an unspecified medical procedure at IJN in early January last year but was admitted to its cardiac care unit a week after he was discharged.

He was admitted to IJN for Covid-19 after testing positive in August last year.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook.

