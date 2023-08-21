Back

Russian lander 'ceases to exist' as it crashes into moon, Indian moon lander waiting in orbit

This was Russia's first attempt at a moon landing in 47 years.

Tan Min-Wei | August 21, 2023, 12:44 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

There were developments in space as Russia's moon landing mission has failed, with the lander crashing into the surface of the moon on Aug 20, while India's own moon lander is waiting in orbit, due to make its landing attempt on Aug 23.

The moon is a harsh mistress

Reuters quoted Russian space agency Roscosmos as saying that the spacecraft was being shunted into a pre-landing orbit around the moon, when it moved into an unpredictable orbit.

The craft then "ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon".

Russia's mission to the moon, Luna-25, is the first Russian mission to the moon in 47 years.

The mission launched on Aug 10 and was expected to land on the moon on Aug 22.

Its designation as Luna-25 is a homage to the USSR's moon missions, the last of which, Luna-24, was launched in 1976.

The first in that series of missions, Luna-1, is widely regarded as the first to reach the moon.

Delays due to sanctions

Luna-25 has been repeatedly delayed for over five years due to sanctions related to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 according to France 24.

However, after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Space Agency (ESA) ended all cooperation with Roscosmos.

The ESA and Roscosmos had been collaborating on the Luna-25 mission, along with its two subsequent missions, as well as a Mars mission.

Due to the halt in cooperation, a navigation module could not be installed according to DW News.

The module was due to collect data as Luna-25's probe attempted to land on the moon, but it does not appear that the lack of the module played a part in the crash.

Waiting in the the wings

Meanwhile, India's own moon mission, the Chandrayaan-3 has successfully achieved lunar orbit, and is currently returning  pictures from the moon in preparation for its landing attempt, according to the BBC.

It launched about a month earlier, and is India's second attempt at landing a probe on the moon and is due to land on Aug 23, the day after Russia's scheduled landing.

Its first attempt, Chandrayaan-2 also failed, crashing into the moon in 2019.

Lunar Mare

Both the Russian and Indian moon missions had very similar profiles, both were attempting to land near the moon's south pole, in an attempt to find water, as reported by the BBC.

The craters around the southern pole are bathed in deep shadow, never being exposed to sunlight, and it is speculated that they hold large masses of frozen water.

Water on the moon, if found in sufficient quantities could potentially be the base material for fuel or breathable air for moon bases.

Russia, the United States, and China, are the only three countries that have successfully performed "soft landings" on the moon, meaning controlled landings with equipment intact.

There has been a renewed interest in the moon in the past decade, China, India, Japan, and now Russia attempting new missions.

The United States also has its own plans, albeit in the early stages, to return astronauts to the moon via its Artemis program.

Related story

Top image via ISRO/Twitter & Roscosmos

Tan Kin Lian: Majority of people who saw my posts on 'pretty girls' think it's lighthearted & fun

Tan said such people are also malicious towards his fellow hopeful Ng Kok Song.

August 21, 2023, 12:22 PM

1 man dies after 10-person fight at 6am at Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard

Witnesses said that fights often occur in the area.

August 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

Yishun HDB cafe that sells alcohol says post by Nee Soon GRC MP 'negatively' affected business

It said it's not a pub.

August 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

Woman sees live cockroach lodged in plane window throughout 3-hour domestic China flight

Highly resilient.

August 21, 2023, 02:47 AM

PM Lee's National Day Rally 2023, summarised

Key announcements.

August 20, 2023, 09:32 PM

'These incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal': PM Lee

He said the Covid-19 pandemic postponed his plans to step down by 2022, but he assured Singaporeans that recent "controversial issues" will not disrupt his "timetable for renewal".

August 20, 2023, 09:00 PM

Lee Kuan Yew told MPs S'pore must always remain clean & incorruptible, & to lead by example: PM Lee

"Otherwise," Lee Kuan Yew said, "we are finished."

August 20, 2023, 08:58 PM

Singles can buy 2-room flexi flats across all BTO projects from mid-2024

Once the new public housing classification kicks in.

August 20, 2023, 08:54 PM

No more mature/non-mature estates: BTO projects to be classified as Standard, Plus & Prime from mid-2024

Current homes or homes that have already been booked will not be reclassified.

August 20, 2023, 08:51 PM

HDB homes, precincts to be more senior-friendly: PM Lee on preparing for a 'super-aged' society

"Some of them already exist today, but we need to improve them, scale up, and get ready for the large numbers down the road," he said.

August 20, 2023, 08:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.